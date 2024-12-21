Top 89 Countdown

The Top 89 Countdown of ’24 is COMING!

Harmony Soleil
December 21, 2024
1 min read
Promotional graphic for C895's "The Top 89 Countdown 2024" event, featuring purple abstract background and text stating the event starts at 6pm on New Year's Eve.

Get ready to relive 2024’s biggest beats!

Join us for the c895 Top 89 Countdown, a 6 hour journey through the most epic dance tracks of 2024!

Starting at 6pm on New Years Eve, you are invited to groove with us until midnight as we go through the 89 best songs of the year with the biggest song of 2024 hitting right at midnight! Hang out with c895 personalities, show hosts, featured artists and special surprises. It’s all happening this New Year’s Eve, from 6pm to midnight, the c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2024!

Where will your favorite song land on the countdown? Find out by listening starting at 6pm on New Years Eve! And post while you listen by tagging @C895Radio across social media and use #C895Top89!

You can also listen to the playlists based off of past countdowns on Spotify here!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A black and white background of space with the "Top 89 Countdown 2023" with astronauts and CDs
Top 89 Countdown

c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2023 – FLASHBACK!

As we near the end of the year we are also nearing the Top 89 Countdown of 2024! But before we look back at the biggest 89 dance songs of this year…lets take a step back to review the biggest songs of 2023! Last year was a big year for John Summit...

A black and white background of space with the "Top 89 Countdown 2023" with astronauts and CDs
Top 89 Countdown

c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2023 – FULL LIST!

Did you miss part of the C895 Top 89 Countdown of 2023? Or just need to check again where your favorite track of the year ranked? Check out the full list from our NYE countdown, including extras! Happy New Year and thanks for listening to C895, here...

A space background with the words "Top 5 of 2023" in white and pink with the album covers featuring Anabel Englund, Rita Ora, Venbee, Miley Cyrus and John Summit & Hayla
Top 89 Countdown

c895 Top 89 Countdown: The Top 5 Songs Are…

The c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2023 is officially IN THE BOOKS! Scroll down to see the top 5 songs fo the #c895Top89 countdown and if you missed any of the countdown…no worries! It will be replaying all day today! We will also be posting the...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu