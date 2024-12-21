The Top 89 Countdown of ’24 is COMING!

Get ready to relive 2024’s biggest beats!

Join us for the c895 Top 89 Countdown, a 6 hour journey through the most epic dance tracks of 2024!

Starting at 6pm on New Years Eve, you are invited to groove with us until midnight as we go through the 89 best songs of the year with the biggest song of 2024 hitting right at midnight! Hang out with c895 personalities, show hosts, featured artists and special surprises. It’s all happening this New Year’s Eve, from 6pm to midnight, the c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2024!

Where will your favorite song land on the countdown? Find out by listening starting at 6pm on New Years Eve! And post while you listen by tagging @C895Radio across social media and use #C895Top89!

You can also listen to the playlists based off of past countdowns on Spotify here!