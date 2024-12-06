The Vortex – December 7th, 2024

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Shaun Whitcher, Lady Isis and Derrick from 9pm until midnight!
This week will explore the sounds of tech house, deep house and breaks for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode featuring Derrick Deep here.
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Tech House
Hour 2 – Deep House
Hour 3 – Breakbeats
