The Vortex

The Vortex – December 7th, 2024

Harmony Soleil
December 6, 2024
1 min read
Promotional banner for 'The Vortex' underground dance music event, featuring DJ Derrick, Lady Isis, and Shaun Whitcher performing, each displayed in their own panel against a blue, digitally-inspired background.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Shaun Whitcher, Lady Isis and Derrick from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of tech house, deep house and breaks for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! CatchPromotional image for 'The Vortex' event featuring DJ Lady Isis, highlighted by blue and red lighting, with a DJ booth and consoles in the foreground. The event offers underground dance music every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM, priced at c895. last weeks episode featuring Derrick Deep here. 
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
 
Hour 1 – Tech House
Hour 2 – Deep House
Hour 3 – Breakbeats

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

