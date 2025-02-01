The Vortex

The Vortex – February 1st, 2025

Harmony Soleil
February 1, 2025
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM', featuring an astronaut in a colorful space-themed suit carrying a red suitcase, walking on a rocky terrain with swirling galaxies overhead and a floating vinyl record nearby. Also includes imagery of a futuristic satellite dish.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with NaturalKind & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of progressive tech and liquid drum & bass for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
 
Saturday January 25th, 2025
Hour 1 – Progressive House (NaturalKind)
Hour 2 – Progressive Tech House (Derrick Deep)
Hour 3 – Progressive Tech House (Derrick Deep)                                                                                                                                       

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

