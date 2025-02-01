The Vortex – February 1st, 2025

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with NaturalKind & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
This week will explore the sounds of progressive tech and liquid drum & bass for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Saturday January 25th, 2025
Hour 1 – Progressive House (NaturalKind)
Hour 2 – Progressive Tech House (Derrick Deep)
Hour 3 – Progressive Tech House (Derrick Deep)
