The Vortex – April 12th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
April 11, 2025
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM', featuring an astronaut in a colorful space-themed suit carrying a red suitcase, walking on a rocky terrain with swirling galaxies overhead and a floating vinyl record nearby. Also includes imagery of a futuristic satellite dish.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of progressive tech house and underground house for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Underground House
Hour 2 – Progressive Tech House
Hour 3 – Progressive Tech House

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

Promotional poster for a music event titled "It's a Vibe w/ Daddilove, Friday 8 PM" featuring electro funk & hip hop. The artwork depicts a DJ seated on a large boombox, wearing a purple outfit and a cap labeled "TABU". Background includes abstract graffiti elements in pink and yellow tones.
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 4/11/25!

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! This week, DJ Lady Love will take you on a journey of sixty minutes exploring the sounds of...

Promotional image for The Vortex on C89.5 FM featuring DJ Derrick Deep. Includes text about the radio show with a dark, urban background and a visual of sound waves. A 'Donate' button links to C895.org.
The Vortex

The Vortex – Spring Fund Drive!

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!   This week is all about c895’s Fund Drive while exploring the sounds of organic and deep house for three big hours going into Sunday...

Promotional poster for 'The Vortex' at Deeplush, an underground dance music event held every Saturday. Features a DJ mixing music under purple lighting, with event details included.
The Vortex

The Vortex – March 29th, 2025

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with DEEPLUSH & Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!   This week will explore the sounds of minimal techno and underground house for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You...

