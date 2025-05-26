FeaturedPride

c895 Pride Events – May 30th-June 1st!

Harmony Soleil
May 26, 2025
2 min read

Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound!

And – so is c895! This Pride Month we are going to keep you posted about Pride events around the PNW and giving you details about where you can find the c895 Street Team and DJs celebrating the month! 

Make sure to check out c895’s Pride Hub for all the Pride Month celebrations, your chance to enter the Pride Playlist Contest and more!

This weekend the month is kicking things off with TWO featured events:

  • May 30th-June 1st: Burien Pride
    • Join Burien Pride Friday night to kick off the weekend in style and dance your heart out under the stars, right in the street – rain or shine! We’ve got the beats covered with a DJ spinning your favorite tracks from c89.5, including DJ Lady Love from ‘Its A Vibe’! The Beer Garden will be open for the night, providing refreshing beverages to enjoy, but please note that there will be no vendors present.
    • You can also find the big pink c895 booth on Saturday May 31st, at the Burien Pride Street Festival!

Promotional poster for Burien Pride Street Dance event, featuring colorful silhouettes of people dancing under a starry sky. Event details include the date: Friday, May 30 from 5-10 PM.Colorful illustration promoting "Burien Pride" featuring four individuals celebrating in rainbow colored outfits. The words "May 31st, 11-10pm, Family Friend Event Burien Town Square, Music, DJs, Drag Queens, Food, Beer Garden & over 100 vendor booths. BurienPride.com"

May 31st: Paws & Pride (Bellevue)

    • Kick off Pride Month at the Eastside’s largest LGBTQIA+ event! Enjoy a lively walk through Bellevue Downtown Park, followed by a celebration filled with music, entertainment, community booths, and a beer & mimosa garden. Connect, celebrate, and show your Pride, all while supporting Eastside Pride PNW! Register for the event (and grab a parking pass!) HERE!

Promotional graphic for the Paws & Pride Dog Walk event produced by Bellevue Downtown Association and Eastside Pride PNW. Scheduled for Saturday, May 31 at Bellevue Downtown Park at 10:00 AM. The image features a colorful city skyline and a person walking two dogs, one wearing a pride flag cape, against a rainbow-colored background.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

