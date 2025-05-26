c895 Pride Events – May 30th-June 1st!

‘Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound!

And – so is c895! This Pride Month we are going to keep you posted about Pride events around the PNW and giving you details about where you can find the c895 Street Team and DJs celebrating the month!

Make sure to check out c895’s Pride Hub for all the Pride Month celebrations, your chance to enter the Pride Playlist Contest and more!

This weekend the month is kicking things off with TWO featured events:

May 30th-June 1st: Burien Pride Join Burien Pride Friday night to kick off the weekend in style and dance your heart out under the stars, right in the street – rain or shine! We’ve got the beats covered with a DJ spinning your favorite tracks from c89.5, including DJ Lady Love from ‘Its A Vibe’! The Beer Garden will be open for the night, providing refreshing beverages to enjoy, but please note that there will be no vendors present. You can also find the big pink c895 booth on Saturday May 31st, at the Burien Pride Street Festival!



May 31st: Paws & Pride (Bellevue)