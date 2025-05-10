Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – May 10th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
May 10, 2025
Promotional poster for 'The Vortex' underground dance music event, featuring a DJ at a mixing desk set against a backdrop of glowing circular patterns, held every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM. The event showcases various music genres including Deep House, Afro, Organic, Melodic, Progressive, Tribal, and Acid Electro, Bass & Minimal Techno.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of deep house, electro breaks and minimal techno for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Deep House
Hour 2 – Electro Breaks
Hour 3 – Minimal Techno
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

