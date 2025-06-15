Café Chill playlist: Max Cooper, Daisuke Tanabe, Oowets and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Max Cooper, Daisuke Tanabe, Oowets and more. Hosted by Seth.

Originally aired 15 Jun 2025

6AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Greybox closer Closer – Single 2:47 2016 Greybox 0:03 GlobulDub Laughter Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single 2:12 2017 Chill Masters Records 0:07 Skrypnyk Whatever Makes You Happy Suburbia 4:54 2015 Skrypnyk 0:12 Hello Meteor The Building of Forests The End of All Known Land 3:45 2021 Evergreen Prefecture 0:15 Steven Deblat Is This 2 Much 4 U? Acedia 4:07 2015 steven deblat 0:22 WMD The Chills Sophrosyne 2:17 2018 WMD 0:24 Memorex Memories Beacon Hill The Life of Riley 4:27 2020 Stratford Ct. 0:28 monoscape Elysian Valley Worldview 4:10 2022 monoscape 0:32 Arovane Passage To Nagoya (2023 Remaster) Lilies (2023 Remaster) 1:46 2023 Keplar 0:34 Sulyya Romdeau Petal Collage – Single 5:16 2023 Ian Aisling Media 0:41 Tycho Outer Sunset Simulcast 4:04 2020 Mom+Pop 0:45 100 Day Delay Yarrow Yarrow 4:15 2022 645497 Records DK 0:50 VIQ Illusion Crystal Shores 4:13 2021 VIQ 0:54 Imagined Herbal Flows Departure Departure – EP 4:44 2016 Seeking Blue

7AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Mac DeMarco Crescent City Five Easy Hot Dogs 2:20 2023 Mac DeMarco, LLC 0:03 Blank Banshee Frozen Flame Mega 2:39 2016 Hologram Bay 0:07 Galleriet Amore (Instrumental) The Instrumentals 4:05 2021 Galleriet 0:11 Seb Wildblood of transition sketches of transition 3:07 2019 AMT 0:14 TOR City 66 Oasis Sky 3:32 2021 Youth and Progress Recordings 0:17 Hello Meteor Conditioned Air Conditioned Air 2:02 2022 Evergreen Prefecture 0:22 Drips Zacheer Gardenia Gardenia – Single 2:34 2022 Inner Ocean Records 0:24 Koresma & edapollo On the Horizon On the Horizon – Single 3:36 2020 Koresma & Edapollo 0:28 Machinedrum Endless <3 Vapor City Archives 2:50 2014 Ninja Tune 0:31 Eagle Eyed Tiger Frontier On the Run 5:12 2019 Orbital Rendezvous 0:36 Rosentwig Wabi-Sabi Kopfkino – EP 3:45 2020 904678 Records DK 0:41 Elsa Hewitt For My Confusion Chaos Emeralds 2:29 2024 Tompkins Square 0:44 Space Ghost 4 Am 4 Am – Single 5:06 2022 Tartelet Records 0:49 Chrome Sparks Sugar Chrome Sparks 3:35 2018 Counter Records 0:52 AWITW Faces Inside World 6:12 2022 Golden Forest Records

8AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Triv & Slowpoke All that Matters SVMMER SVN vol. 4 2:50 2016 SVNSET WAVES 0:03 Oowets Polypus Calm Food 2:09 2024 Inner Ocean Records 0:07 Hello Meteor The Building of Forests The End of All Known Land 3:36 2021 Evergreen Prefecture 0:10 A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia Spirit Spirit – Single 4:12 2021 A.L.I.S.O.N 0:15 Polygrim Triple Negative Brimming 4:49 2022 Dustyroom 0:22 Edamame Bask Bask 3:27 2017 Gravitas Recordings 0:25 Quantum Dreams 私が死ぬまで星は明るく輝く (The Stars Will Shine Brightly Until I Die) 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation) 3:28 2024 Takeki Tower 0:28 Daisuke Tanabe Deer Drop Forest Before I Forget 3:41 2010 CIRCULATIONS 0:32 Julien Mier Light Footed Jane’s Junkyard 4:03 2024 631591 Records DK2 0:36 Anenon Myriad Multiples Gem Drops 3:14 2011 Alpha Pup 0:42 Boards of Canada Olson Music Has the Right to Children 1:12 1998 Warp Records 0:43 Gold Panda Marriage (Baths Remix) Marriage – EP 4:12 2011 Notown Records 0:47 Max Cooper The Missing Piece On Being 4:13 2025 Mesh 0:51 Esbe Thousands of Rhythms Bloomsday 3:22 2015 Cold Busted 0:55 Teen Daze Interior (Edit) Interior 3:58 2021 FLORA

9AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 9:00 AM Tycho Hours Dive 5:32 2011 Ghostly International 9:05 AM Poldoore & Rotem Sivan Soliloquy Interlude Chroma Dream 2:09 2025 Philos Records 9:07 AM Arms and Sleepers SEE ME LIKE THAT SEE ME LIKE THAT – Single 2:58 2025 DXFXWXU Collective 9:10 AM Nightflyer & Into Moon Megasphere Megasphere – Single 3:51 2025 Stereoscape Records 9:14 AM upusen Not Good Birds 4:12 2022 Midwest Collective 9:18 AM Sun Glitters No Need To Say (2022) No Need To Say (2022) – Single 4:12 2025 Sun Glitters 9:22 AM Natty Reeves Canoe Canoe – Single 2:43 2017 DeepMatter Records 9:25 AM Ian Ewing Craft Draft Brewski Bois Chillhop Essentials Summer 2017 3:16 2017 Chillhop Music 9:28 AM Alan Ghostly Love Song Retrofuturism Vol. 1 2:20 2024 Alan Ghostly 9:31 AM Stlndrms Look Of Love Look Of Love – Single 2:36 2016 Stlndrms 9:33 AM Peter Bark Take Care Empty Rooms 1:24 2022 Inner Ocean Records 9:35 AM wowflower sidewalk slowdance brodies attestupa 2:42 2020 Wowflower 9:37 AM Es-K Being Peace Being Peace – EP 2:45 2025 Es-K 9:40 AM AWITW Mornings Inside World 5:12 2022 Golden Forest Records 9:45 AM ロフト tapes Harmony 調和 Heal カセット 81 3:37 2020 lofttapes 9:49 AM Lone Boketto Not Seeing Is a Flower – Single 4:00 2019 Ancient Astronauts 9:53 AM Jon Hopkins Sun Harmonics (Remaster 2023) Immunity 5:30 2023 Domino Recording Co

