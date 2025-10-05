Uncategorized

Cafe Chill Live Blog

Richard J Dalton
October 5, 2025
1 min read

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Hit refresh for the latest updates. Richard is typing this on his phone, so please forgive any autocorrect errors.

Don’t miss our exclusive thank-you gift: the Cafe Chill Non-Stop Stream, available at the $25/month level!

6AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal is $500.

$400 left to go this hour!

  • Eric from Castro Valley, CA donated $100! Eric said:
    “Very happy to donate to C89.5. I always try to turn in the radio right at 6 am on Sundays to catch Cafe Chill because it’s my favorite. Been listening for years and years. I recently moved to the Bay Area, California, and I still turn in online to catch Seth. Continue what you’re doing; it’s great!”

7AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal is $____. (TBA)

$___ left to go this hour!

8AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal is $____. (TBA)

$___ left to go this hour!

9AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal is $____. (TBA)

$___ left to go this hour!

Richard J Dalton

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for Rave Against the Machine Fundraiser at Monkey Loft on September 11, 2025, from 7 PM to 12 AM, featuring a diverse group of six DJs at their equipment.
Uncategorized

Rave Against the Machine Event FAQs!

You have questions, we have FAQs!  This is your one stop stop for all that – You Need To Know About Our Rave Against the Machine Event on September 11 at Monkey Loft Seattle! Where can I buy tickets? We are only selling door tickets to this...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu