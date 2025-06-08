Café Chill playlist: PØPE, santpoort, Dovim and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from PØPE, santpoort, Dovim and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “The Electric Forest Part 1” Credit: David Hintze (Seattle). (Alt Text: “A nighttime forest illuminated with colorful lights and projections in blue, green, orange, yellow, and purple.”)

Originally aired 08 Jun 2025

6AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Mac DeMarco Crescent City Five Easy Hot Dogs 2:20 2023 Mac DeMarco, LLC 0:03 Blank Banshee Frozen Flame Mega 2:39 2016 Hologram Bay 0:07 Galleriet Amore (Instrumental) The Instrumentals 4:05 2021 Galleriet 0:11 Seb Wildblood of transition sketches of transition 3:07 2019 AMT 0:14 TOR City 66 Oasis Sky 3:32 2021 Youth and Progress Recordings 0:17 Hello Meteor Conditioned Air Conditioned Air 2:02 2022 Evergreen Prefecture 0:22 Drips Zacheer Gardenia Gardenia – Single 2:34 2022 Inner Ocean Records 0:24 Koresma & edapollo On the Horizon On the Horizon – Single 3:36 2020 Koresma & Edapollo 0:28 Machinedrum Endless <3 Vapor City Archives 2:50 2014 Ninja Tune 0:31 Eagle Eyed Tiger Frontier On the Run 5:12 2019 Orbital Rendezvous 0:36 Rosentwig Wabi-Sabi Kopfkino – EP 3:45 2020 904678 Records DK 0:41 Elsa Hewitt For My Confusion Chaos Emeralds 2:29 2024 Tompkins Square 0:44 Space Ghost 4 Am 4 Am – Single 5:06 2022 Tartelet Records 0:49 Chrome Sparks Sugar Chrome Sparks 3:35 2018 Counter Records 0:52 AWITW Faces Inside World 6:12 2022 Golden Forest Records

7AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Greybox closer Closer – Single 2:47 2016 Greybox 0:03 GlobulDub Laughter Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single 2:12 2017 Chill Masters Records 0:07 Skrypnyk Whatever Makes You Happy Suburbia 4:54 2015 Skrypnyk 0:12 Hello Meteor The Building of Forests The End of All Known Land 3:45 2021 Evergreen Prefecture 0:15 Steven Deblat Is This 2 Much 4 U? Acedia 4:07 2015 steven deblat 0:22 WMD The Chills Sophrosyne 2:17 2018 WMD 0:24 Memorex Memories Beacon Hill The Life of Riley 4:27 2020 Stratford Ct. 0:28 monoscape Elysian Valley Worldview 4:10 2022 monoscape 0:32 Arovane Passage To Nagoya (2023 Remaster) Lilies (2023 Remaster) 1:46 2023 Keplar 0:34 Sulyya Romdeau Petal Collage – Single 5:16 2023 Ian Aisling Media 0:41 Tycho Outer Sunset Simulcast 4:04 2020 Mom+Pop 0:45 100 Day Delay Yarrow Yarrow 4:15 2022 645497 Records DK 0:50 VIQ Illusion Crystal Shores 4:13 2021 VIQ 0:54 Imagined Herbal Flows Departure Departure – EP 4:44 2016 Seeking Blue

8AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 santpoort fossil groove dinosaur valley – EP 2:46 2025 Friends of Friends 0:03 Peter Bark gemstone caverns glacial fortress 2:13 2025 Peter Bark 0:07 Dovim Rem One Pillow Two Heads – Single 3:20 2025 Seven Villas Music 0:10 Khotin On Heaven Peace Portal – EP 4:31 2025 Khotin Industries 0:15 Heathered Pearls Precious Dive (Indian Wells Remix) Loyal Reworks 4:44 2013 Ghostly International 0:22 Swimming TV Shaman Raindance – EP 3:56 2018 Cosmonostro 0:26 Botany Benefactress Feeling Today – EP 3:32 2010 Western Vinyl 0:29 Evenings Babe (Shigeto Remix) Yore 4:17 2013 Friends of Friends 0:33 Ametsub Mbr / Northbound Mbira Lights 1 4:54 2017 nothings66 0:38 N/A N/A N/A 1:06 2024 Cafe Chill 0:42 Catching Flies Silver Linings Silver Linings 3:27 2019 BELIEVE – Indigo Soul 0:45 Arms and Sleepers A Mission to Prague Black Paris 86 3:46 2021 Arms and Sleepers 0:49 Rival Consoles Them Is Us Them Is Us – Single 4:53 2018 Erased Tapes 0:54 Max Cooper I Am In A Church In Gravesend Listening To Old Vinyl And Drinking Coffee On Being 3:21 2025 Mesh 0:57 PØPE See You On The Other Side Cosy Winter – EP 1:21 2025 Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 9:02 AM Peter Bark highland forest glacial fortress 2:24 2025 Peter Bark 9:04 AM Rosentwig Neurobloom Neurobloom – Single 2:18 2025 904678 Records DK 9:07 AM Nightflyer & Sleepless-Nights Cascade Cascade – Single 3:26 2025 Stereoscape Records 9:10 AM Decisive Koala Floating Windows Floating Windows – Single 3:54 2025 Christopher Tsagakis 9:14 AM Sweatson Klank Needmore Tilt 3:20 2025 Friends Of Friends 9:17 AM Smika Ripples Opal 2:45 2020 Inner Ocean Records 9:20 AM Greg Surmacz Stop Dividing Us Building Beyond The Sky 4:35 2025 XVI Records 9:25 AM Poldoore Dusty Echoes Chroma Dream 4:16 2025 Philos Records 9:29 AM Drips Zacheer Orange trees Sourdough Romance – EP 2:04 2025 Hip Dozer 9:31 AM Orange Crush Within The Boundaries Within The Boundaries – Single 3:06 2025 Orange Crush 9:34 AM Stuart Ross Replay Track 6 Dirt Rally 2.0 (OST) 2:51 2019 Codemasters 9:37 AM A L E X Cube Beatsupply: Crate02 – EP 3:00 2018 Beatsupply 9:40 AM Milieu Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version) [Remastered] Remodelled (Expanded & Remastered) 5:09 2015 Milieu Music 9:45 AM Bibio Cry! Baby! Ambivalence Avenue 3:46 2009 Warp Records 9:49 AM Wave damage Vanish upon completion Promises of tomorrow – EP 2:56 2024 4530854 Records DK 9:52 AM Late June Mist Standing Still – EP 2:53 2021 Heroic 9:55 AM Bad Snacks moon bloom moon bloom – Single 3:48 2025 Bad Snacks

