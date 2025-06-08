Café Chill playlist: PØPE, santpoort, Dovim and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from PØPE, santpoort, Dovim and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “The Electric Forest Part 1” Credit: David Hintze (Seattle). (Alt Text: “A nighttime forest illuminated with colorful lights and projections in blue, green, orange, yellow, and purple.”)
Originally aired 08 Jun 2025
6AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Mac DeMarco
|Crescent City
|Five Easy Hot Dogs
|2:20
|2023
|Mac DeMarco, LLC
|0:03
|Blank Banshee
|Frozen Flame
|Mega
|2:39
|2016
|Hologram Bay
|0:07
|Galleriet
|Amore (Instrumental)
|The Instrumentals
|4:05
|2021
|Galleriet
|0:11
|Seb Wildblood
|of transition
|sketches of transition
|3:07
|2019
|AMT
|0:14
|TOR
|City 66
|Oasis Sky
|3:32
|2021
|Youth and Progress Recordings
|0:17
|Hello Meteor
|Conditioned Air
|Conditioned Air
|2:02
|2022
|Evergreen Prefecture
|0:22
|Drips Zacheer
|Gardenia
|Gardenia – Single
|2:34
|2022
|Inner Ocean Records
|0:24
|Koresma & edapollo
|On the Horizon
|On the Horizon – Single
|3:36
|2020
|Koresma & Edapollo
|0:28
|Machinedrum
|Endless <3
|Vapor City Archives
|2:50
|2014
|Ninja Tune
|0:31
|Eagle Eyed Tiger
|Frontier
|On the Run
|5:12
|2019
|Orbital Rendezvous
|0:36
|Rosentwig
|Wabi-Sabi
|Kopfkino – EP
|3:45
|2020
|904678 Records DK
|0:41
|Elsa Hewitt
|For My Confusion
|Chaos Emeralds
|2:29
|2024
|Tompkins Square
|0:44
|Space Ghost
|4 Am
|4 Am – Single
|5:06
|2022
|Tartelet Records
|0:49
|Chrome Sparks
|Sugar
|Chrome Sparks
|3:35
|2018
|Counter Records
|0:52
|AWITW
|Faces
|Inside World
|6:12
|2022
|Golden Forest Records
7AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Greybox
|closer
|Closer – Single
|2:47
|2016
|Greybox
|0:03
|GlobulDub
|Laughter
|Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
|2:12
|2017
|Chill Masters Records
|0:07
|Skrypnyk
|Whatever Makes You Happy
|Suburbia
|4:54
|2015
|Skrypnyk
|0:12
|Hello Meteor
|The Building of Forests
|The End of All Known Land
|3:45
|2021
|Evergreen Prefecture
|0:15
|Steven Deblat
|Is This 2 Much 4 U?
|Acedia
|4:07
|2015
|steven deblat
|0:22
|WMD
|The Chills
|Sophrosyne
|2:17
|2018
|WMD
|0:24
|Memorex Memories
|Beacon Hill
|The Life of Riley
|4:27
|2020
|Stratford Ct.
|0:28
|monoscape
|Elysian Valley
|Worldview
|4:10
|2022
|monoscape
|0:32
|Arovane
|Passage To Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
|Lilies (2023 Remaster)
|1:46
|2023
|Keplar
|0:34
|Sulyya
|Romdeau
|Petal Collage – Single
|5:16
|2023
|Ian Aisling Media
|0:41
|Tycho
|Outer Sunset
|Simulcast
|4:04
|2020
|Mom+Pop
|0:45
|100 Day Delay
|Yarrow
|Yarrow
|4:15
|2022
|645497 Records DK
|0:50
|VIQ
|Illusion
|Crystal Shores
|4:13
|2021
|VIQ
|0:54
|Imagined Herbal Flows
|Departure
|Departure – EP
|4:44
|2016
|Seeking Blue
8AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|santpoort
|fossil groove
|dinosaur valley – EP
|2:46
|2025
|Friends of Friends
|0:03
|Peter Bark
|gemstone caverns
|glacial fortress
|2:13
|2025
|Peter Bark
|0:07
|Dovim
|Rem
|One Pillow Two Heads – Single
|3:20
|2025
|Seven Villas Music
|0:10
|Khotin
|On Heaven
|Peace Portal – EP
|4:31
|2025
|Khotin Industries
|0:15
|Heathered Pearls
|Precious Dive (Indian Wells Remix)
|Loyal Reworks
|4:44
|2013
|Ghostly International
|0:22
|Swimming TV
|Shaman
|Raindance – EP
|3:56
|2018
|Cosmonostro
|0:26
|Botany
|Benefactress
|Feeling Today – EP
|3:32
|2010
|Western Vinyl
|0:29
|Evenings
|Babe (Shigeto Remix)
|Yore
|4:17
|2013
|Friends of Friends
|0:33
|Ametsub
|Mbr / Northbound
|Mbira Lights 1
|4:54
|2017
|nothings66
|0:38
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1:06
|2024
|Cafe Chill
|0:42
|Catching Flies
|Silver Linings
|Silver Linings
|3:27
|2019
|BELIEVE – Indigo Soul
|0:45
|Arms and Sleepers
|A Mission to Prague
|Black Paris 86
|3:46
|2021
|Arms and Sleepers
|0:49
|Rival Consoles
|Them Is Us
|Them Is Us – Single
|4:53
|2018
|Erased Tapes
|0:54
|Max Cooper
|I Am In A Church In Gravesend Listening To Old Vinyl And Drinking Coffee
|On Being
|3:21
|2025
|Mesh
|0:57
|PØPE
|See You On The Other Side
|Cosy Winter – EP
|1:21
|2025
|Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|9:02 AM
|Peter Bark
|highland forest
|glacial fortress
|2:24
|2025
|Peter Bark
|9:04 AM
|Rosentwig
|Neurobloom
|Neurobloom – Single
|2:18
|2025
|904678 Records DK
|9:07 AM
|Nightflyer & Sleepless-Nights
|Cascade
|Cascade – Single
|3:26
|2025
|Stereoscape Records
|9:10 AM
|Decisive Koala
|Floating Windows
|Floating Windows – Single
|3:54
|2025
|Christopher Tsagakis
|9:14 AM
|Sweatson Klank
|Needmore
|Tilt
|3:20
|2025
|Friends Of Friends
|9:17 AM
|Smika
|Ripples
|Opal
|2:45
|2020
|Inner Ocean Records
|9:20 AM
|Greg Surmacz
|Stop Dividing Us
|Building Beyond The Sky
|4:35
|2025
|XVI Records
|9:25 AM
|Poldoore
|Dusty Echoes
|Chroma Dream
|4:16
|2025
|Philos Records
|9:29 AM
|Drips Zacheer
|Orange trees
|Sourdough Romance – EP
|2:04
|2025
|Hip Dozer
|9:31 AM
|Orange Crush
|Within The Boundaries
|Within The Boundaries – Single
|3:06
|2025
|Orange Crush
|9:34 AM
|Stuart Ross
|Replay Track 6
|Dirt Rally 2.0 (OST)
|2:51
|2019
|Codemasters
|9:37 AM
|A L E X
|Cube
|Beatsupply: Crate02 – EP
|3:00
|2018
|Beatsupply
|9:40 AM
|Milieu
|Autumn Fog Lifts (Yearbook Version) [Remastered]
|Remodelled (Expanded & Remastered)
|5:09
|2015
|Milieu Music
|9:45 AM
|Bibio
|Cry! Baby!
|Ambivalence Avenue
|3:46
|2009
|Warp Records
|9:49 AM
|Wave damage
|Vanish upon completion
|Promises of tomorrow – EP
|2:56
|2024
|4530854 Records DK
|9:52 AM
|Late June
|Mist
|Standing Still – EP
|2:53
|2021
|Heroic
|9:55 AM
|Bad Snacks
|moon bloom
|moon bloom – Single
|3:48
|2025
|Bad Snacks
