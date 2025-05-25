Café Chill playlist: Khotin, Es-K, Sweatson Klank and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Khotin, Es-K, Sweatson Klank and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Water Hiding in the Brush”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A small pond partially hidden by dense green foliage, with blue sky reflections visible on the water’s surface.”)
Originally aired 25 May 2025
6AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Lord RAJA
|Dipteres Pt. 2
|Rubies – EP
|2:31
|2013
|Ghostly International
|0:03
|Possums at Twilight
|Moments of Isolation
|Herichor
|2:28
|2023
|Twilight Possums
|0:07
|Slow Magic
|Manhattan
|How to Run Away
|3:10
|2014
|Downtown Records
|0:10
|Gold Falls
|KMNK
|KMNK – Single
|3:21
|2013
|Gold Falls
|0:13
|The Faded
|Uncertainties
|Uncertainties
|5:05
|The Faded
|0:18
|J. Roosevelt
|Parachute
|Meditations on Silence – EP
|1:10
|2021
|J. Roosevelt
|0:22
|Prismic Delight
|Bridge Sessions
|Mystical Volume I
|5:39
|2012
|Optimystic Records
|0:28
|Xandra
|Petrichor
|Petrichor
|3:12
|0:31
|Jetson
|Just A Dream Character
|Just a Dream Character – Single
|1:10
|2016
|ONTHEWAY
|0:32
|Eikona
|Artemis
|Artemis – Single
|3:40
|2017
|Insight Music
|0:36
|XXYYXX
|Never Leave
|Xxyyxx
|3:55
|2021
|3235629 Records DK2
|0:41
|Geotic
|Actually Smiling
|Abysma
|4:47
|2018
|MERLIN – Ghostly International
|0:46
|Edamame
|Periderm
|Periderm
|2:54
|2015
|Abandon Building Records
|0:49
|Mornings
|Dear
|Mornings
|4:02
|2015
|Mornings
|0:53
|X3SR
|How You Feel
|Melancholia – EP
|3:38
|2014
|X3SR
|0:57
|Dephrase
|Songs I Never Wrote
|Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
|1:47
|2016
|Chillhop Music
7AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Angeldustmite
|Chilaquiles
|Second Breakfast
|2:26
|2020
|967138 Records DK
|0:03
|Teebs
|Mirror Memory
|Anicca
|2:33
|2019
|Brainfeeder
|0:06
|Shigeto
|Look At All the Smiling Faces
|Full Circle
|4:45
|2010
|Ghostly International
|0:11
|Nerddelic Studio Works
|Snore
|The Sun & the Moon
|4:54
|2020
|Nerddelic Studio Works
|0:16
|Feverkin & Koresma
|Folds
|Folds – Single
|3:23
|2022
|Feverkin & Koresma
|0:22
|Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro
|Leisure Trail
|SVMMER SVN vol. 6
|3:45
|2018
|SVNSET WAVES
|0:25
|Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme
|Bo-Tree
|Canopy – EP
|2:47
|2019
|Canopy
|0:28
|Microfunk Crew
|Bikini Bottom
|Puzzles – EP
|3:49
|2019
|Microfunk Music
|0:32
|Telequanta
|Programmable Matter
|Programmable Matter – Single
|3:24
|2015
|Telequanta
|0:35
|Ramakhandra
|Haku (Rumtum Remix)
|Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
|4:01
|2022
|Bastard Jazz Recordings
|0:42
|Oscar Oscar
|Himeji
|Himeji – Single
|3:01
|2017
|Majestic Casual Records
|0:45
|Steven Deblat
|Is This 2 Much for U
|i s t h i s 2 m u c h f o r u
|4:14
|2015
|Steven Deblat
|0:49
|Imagined Herbal Flows
|Breeze
|Floating – EP
|3:07
|2014
|DDM Recordings
|0:52
|Yu-Utsu
|Sun
|Sun – Single
|6:35
|2021
|憂鬱
8AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Es-K
|Headband
|Being Peace
|1:56
|2025
|Es-K
|0:02
|Monster Rally
|Honeysuckle
|Botanica Dream
|3:03
|2022
|Monster Rally
|0:07
|Jogging House
|Tongues
|Weight
|1:29
|2021
|Seil Records
|0:08
|Virtual Cat
|Cat Looking Forward to Summer
|June Cat
|3:08
|2020
|Ikimono Records
|0:11
|Of Tepe
|Constantly Struggling
|Cityscapes 001 – EP
|4:05
|2020
|Broken Hearts Club
|0:16
|Khotin
|On Heaven
|Peace Portal – EP
|3:53
|2025
|Khotin Industries
|0:22
|Sweatson Klank
|Needmore
|Tilt
|3:17
|2025
|Friends Of Friends
|0:25
|Shlohmo
|Wen Uuu
|Vacation – Single
|3:13
|2012
|Friends of Friends
|0:28
|D.K.
|High on the Sea
|Island of Dreams
|2:43
|2015
|Antinote
|0:31
|Reside in Flames
|Sundials, Telescopes
|Sundials, Telescopes – EP
|3:35
|2021
|3193825 Records DK
|0:34
|Milieu
|Azurine Drowned
|Swaying Palms
|2:35
|2019
|Milieu Music
|0:37
|Sweatson Klank
|And I’m Out
|Tilt
|2:34
|2025
|Friends Of Friends
|0:42
|Gold Panda
|Trust
|Trust – EP
|4:51
|2013
|Notown
|0:46
|Forhill
|Tangled
|Tangled – Single
|3:09
|2023
|Forhill
|0:50
|Mvnners
|Soft Drive
|Soft Drive – Single
|3:52
|2018
|SOULFULXNATURE
|0:53
|Forteba
|Collective Flora
|Collective Flora – Single
|5:07
|2023
|Midnight Fashion
9AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|8:01
|Es-K
|Headband
|Being Peace
|1:56
|2025
|Es-K
|9:02
|Bibio
|You Couldn’t Even Hear the Birds Singing
|Ribbons
|1:03
|2019
|Warp Records
|9:03
|Soft Static
|Ego
|Ego – Single
|3:08
|2025
|3736632 Records DK
|9:07
|Richard Alfaro
|Alone
|Refract
|3:59
|2019
|Richard Alfaro
|9:10
|Decisive Koala
|Floating Windows
|Floating Windows – Single
|4:03
|2025
|Christopher Tsagakis
|9:15
|Nightflyer & Into Moon
|Megasphere
|Megasphere – Single
|3:55
|2025
|Stereoscape Records
|9:18
|Bonobo
|Polyghost (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
|Fragments
|1:40
|2022
|Ninja Tune
|9:20
|Daneel
|Karma Chamomile
|Debris – EP
|2:43
|2018
|Inner Ocean Records
|9:23
|Drips Zacheer
|Orange trees
|Sourdough Romance – EP
|2:06
|2025
|Hip Dozer
|9:25
|Es-K
|SIU6
|Being Peace
|2:37
|2025
|Es-K
|9:28
|Vanilla
|AJFA
|Soft Focus
|2:30
|2018
|VinDig
|9:30
|Ian Ewing
|Beauty
|Café del Mar Chillwave
|3:05
|2015
|Cafe del Mar Music
|9:33
|Rhoda
|For You (Flamingosis Remix)
|For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
|3:21
|2016
|Rhoda
|9:36
|Sholz & Kreatev
|Land Cruiser
|Chillhop Timezones Nigeria
|2:10
|2025
|Chillhop Music
|9:39
|Mac DeMarco
|Crescent City
|Five Easy Hot Dogs
|2:33
|2023
|Mac DeMarco, LLC
|9:41
|Arms and Sleepers
|SEE ME LIKE THAT
|SEE ME LIKE THAT – Single
|2:58
|2025
|DXFXWXU Collective
|9:44
|Frameworks
|Rotations
|Imagine Gold
|5:38
|2019
|Loci Records
|9:50
|PALLADIAN
|Genesis
|Indaco
|4:04
|2025
|Loci Records
|9:54
|Smika
|Veil
|Opal
|2:19
|2020
|Inner Ocean Records
|9:56
|Tycho
|Epigram
|Dive
|2:18
|2011
|Ghostly International
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
