Café Chill playlist: Khotin, Es-K, Sweatson Klank and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Khotin, Es-K, Sweatson Klank and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: "Water Hiding in the Brush". (Alt Text: "A small pond partially hidden by dense green foliage, with blue sky reflections visible on the water's surface.")

Originally aired 25 May 2025

6AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Lord RAJA Dipteres Pt. 2 Rubies – EP 2:31 2013 Ghostly International 0:03 Possums at Twilight Moments of Isolation Herichor 2:28 2023 Twilight Possums 0:07 Slow Magic Manhattan How to Run Away 3:10 2014 Downtown Records 0:10 Gold Falls KMNK KMNK – Single 3:21 2013 Gold Falls 0:13 The Faded Uncertainties Uncertainties 5:05 The Faded 0:18 J. Roosevelt Parachute Meditations on Silence – EP 1:10 2021 J. Roosevelt 0:22 Prismic Delight Bridge Sessions Mystical Volume I 5:39 2012 Optimystic Records 0:28 Xandra Petrichor Petrichor 3:12 0:31 Jetson Just A Dream Character Just a Dream Character – Single 1:10 2016 ONTHEWAY 0:32 Eikona Artemis Artemis – Single 3:40 2017 Insight Music 0:36 XXYYXX Never Leave Xxyyxx 3:55 2021 3235629 Records DK2 0:41 Geotic Actually Smiling Abysma 4:47 2018 MERLIN – Ghostly International 0:46 Edamame Periderm Periderm 2:54 2015 Abandon Building Records 0:49 Mornings Dear Mornings 4:02 2015 Mornings 0:53 X3SR How You Feel Melancholia – EP 3:38 2014 X3SR 0:57 Dephrase Songs I Never Wrote Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016 1:47 2016 Chillhop Music

7AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Angeldustmite Chilaquiles Second Breakfast 2:26 2020 967138 Records DK 0:03 Teebs Mirror Memory Anicca 2:33 2019 Brainfeeder 0:06 Shigeto Look At All the Smiling Faces Full Circle 4:45 2010 Ghostly International 0:11 Nerddelic Studio Works Snore The Sun & the Moon 4:54 2020 Nerddelic Studio Works 0:16 Feverkin & Koresma Folds Folds – Single 3:23 2022 Feverkin & Koresma 0:22 Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro Leisure Trail SVMMER SVN vol. 6 3:45 2018 SVNSET WAVES 0:25 Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme Bo-Tree Canopy – EP 2:47 2019 Canopy 0:28 Microfunk Crew Bikini Bottom Puzzles – EP 3:49 2019 Microfunk Music 0:32 Telequanta Programmable Matter Programmable Matter – Single 3:24 2015 Telequanta 0:35 Ramakhandra Haku (Rumtum Remix) Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single 4:01 2022 Bastard Jazz Recordings 0:42 Oscar Oscar Himeji Himeji – Single 3:01 2017 Majestic Casual Records 0:45 Steven Deblat Is This 2 Much for U i s t h i s 2 m u c h f o r u 4:14 2015 Steven Deblat 0:49 Imagined Herbal Flows Breeze Floating – EP 3:07 2014 DDM Recordings 0:52 Yu-Utsu Sun Sun – Single 6:35 2021 憂鬱

8AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Es-K Headband Being Peace 1:56 2025 Es-K 0:02 Monster Rally Honeysuckle Botanica Dream 3:03 2022 Monster Rally 0:07 Jogging House Tongues Weight 1:29 2021 Seil Records 0:08 Virtual Cat Cat Looking Forward to Summer June Cat 3:08 2020 Ikimono Records 0:11 Of Tepe Constantly Struggling Cityscapes 001 – EP 4:05 2020 Broken Hearts Club 0:16 Khotin On Heaven Peace Portal – EP 3:53 2025 Khotin Industries 0:22 Sweatson Klank Needmore Tilt 3:17 2025 Friends Of Friends 0:25 Shlohmo Wen Uuu Vacation – Single 3:13 2012 Friends of Friends 0:28 D.K. High on the Sea Island of Dreams 2:43 2015 Antinote 0:31 Reside in Flames Sundials, Telescopes Sundials, Telescopes – EP 3:35 2021 3193825 Records DK 0:34 Milieu Azurine Drowned Swaying Palms 2:35 2019 Milieu Music 0:37 Sweatson Klank And I’m Out Tilt 2:34 2025 Friends Of Friends 0:42 Gold Panda Trust Trust – EP 4:51 2013 Notown 0:46 Forhill Tangled Tangled – Single 3:09 2023 Forhill 0:50 Mvnners Soft Drive Soft Drive – Single 3:52 2018 SOULFULXNATURE 0:53 Forteba Collective Flora Collective Flora – Single 5:07 2023 Midnight Fashion

9AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 8:01 Es-K Headband Being Peace 1:56 2025 Es-K 9:02 Bibio You Couldn’t Even Hear the Birds Singing Ribbons 1:03 2019 Warp Records 9:03 Soft Static Ego Ego – Single 3:08 2025 3736632 Records DK 9:07 Richard Alfaro Alone Refract 3:59 2019 Richard Alfaro 9:10 Decisive Koala Floating Windows Floating Windows – Single 4:03 2025 Christopher Tsagakis 9:15 Nightflyer & Into Moon Megasphere Megasphere – Single 3:55 2025 Stereoscape Records 9:18 Bonobo Polyghost (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson) Fragments 1:40 2022 Ninja Tune 9:20 Daneel Karma Chamomile Debris – EP 2:43 2018 Inner Ocean Records 9:23 Drips Zacheer Orange trees Sourdough Romance – EP 2:06 2025 Hip Dozer 9:25 Es-K SIU6 Being Peace 2:37 2025 Es-K 9:28 Vanilla AJFA Soft Focus 2:30 2018 VinDig 9:30 Ian Ewing Beauty Café del Mar Chillwave 3:05 2015 Cafe del Mar Music 9:33 Rhoda For You (Flamingosis Remix) For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single 3:21 2016 Rhoda 9:36 Sholz & Kreatev Land Cruiser Chillhop Timezones Nigeria 2:10 2025 Chillhop Music 9:39 Mac DeMarco Crescent City Five Easy Hot Dogs 2:33 2023 Mac DeMarco, LLC 9:41 Arms and Sleepers SEE ME LIKE THAT SEE ME LIKE THAT – Single 2:58 2025 DXFXWXU Collective 9:44 Frameworks Rotations Imagine Gold 5:38 2019 Loci Records 9:50 PALLADIAN Genesis Indaco 4:04 2025 Loci Records 9:54 Smika Veil Opal 2:19 2020 Inner Ocean Records 9:56 Tycho Epigram Dive 2:18 2011 Ghostly International

