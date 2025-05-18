Café Chill playlist: Tropicalpurples, Orange Crush, Jogging House and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Tropicalpurples, Orange Crush, Jogging House and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Goodhope Pond”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A small pond with reeds emerging from the water; evergreen trees line the far shore, while deciduous trees are visible in the foreground.”)

Originally aired 18 May 2025

6AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Tobias Laputa Laputa – Single 2:16 2015 Tobias 0:03 Bowcraft Video Video Many Distant Cities 2:43 2021 1469535 Records DK 0:07 Six Missing Sitting Beachside counter:point – EP 3:42 2024 Nettwerk Music Group 0:10 Rejoicer Graveyard Party This Is Reasonable 2:37 2024 Circus Company 0:13 I-04 Proteus I-04 – EP 2:36 2023 Slam Pang 0:16 Affelaye Parhelion The Swim – EP 3:52 2024 Bad Taste 0:21 Elsa Hewitt For My Confusion Chaos Emeralds 2:51 2024 Tompkins Square 0:24 Borealism Slide So, What’s New With You? 1:40 2021 Borealism 0:26 Shigeto Olivia No Better Time Than Now 2:51 2013 Ghostly International 0:29 t.quoise Wait Life in Reverse 1:30 2022 Soundsphere 0:30 Helios and Hollie Kennif Wild Light Wild Light – Single 4:06 2024 Helios and Hollie Kennif 0:34 AWITW Faces Inside World 5:01 2022 Golden Forest Records 0:41 Boards of Canada Kid for Today In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP 6:15 2000 Warp Records 0:47 High Skies Sumatra Sumatra – EP 5:41 2003 Miso 0:53 Sun Glitters What Is It For? Apex vs. Totality – EP 3:43 2023 DXFXWXU Collective 0:57 Smika Sundown Opal 1:46 2020 Inner Ocean Records

7AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Shlohmo Wen Uuu (Covered by Santpoort) FOF10: Friends of Friends at 10 2:21 2019 Friends of Friends Music 0:03 lover girl Dearly Stay Asleep – Single 2:38 2022 SXN 0:07 Arovane Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster) Lilies (2023 Remaster) 4:44 2004 City Centre Offices 0:11 100 Day Delay Yarrow Yarrow 4:15 2022 645497 Records DK 0:16 Petit Biscuit Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix) Sunset Lover (Remixes) 2:57 2017 Petit Biscuit Music 0:18 Jinsang night breeze Solitude. 0:58 2017 Vinyl Digital GmbH 0:22 Hello Meteor Lanai Lookout Lanai Lookout – Single 4:21 2021 FiXT 0:26 Lyli J Agave Micro Wanders 5:16 2022 See Blue Audio 0:31 X3SR Farewell Sublimation 4:17 2014 X3SR 0:36 Foewi Archipelago/Urbanaxia Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single 3:46 2019 1205714 Records DK 0:42 Imagined Herbal Flows Departure Departure – EP 3:31 2016 Seeking Blue 0:45 VIQ Illusion Crystal Shores 3:50 2021 VIQ 0:49 Frequency Control Centre Float Left Exp.1 4:00 2020 Bad Bat Records 0:53 Frameworks The Dark Imagine Gold 3:24 2019 Loci Records 0:56 Fallen Roses & B dom Yours and Nobody Elses’s Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single 2:07 2017 Majestic Casual Records

8AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Elven Mirrors. Walking Meditation Chrono 2:02 2022 Azlyn Records! 0:03 Bad Snacks Lost in Thought Bathtub Bumps 2:57 2020 Nettwerk Music Group 0:07 Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics Terrazzo Reassemblage 3:36 2017 RVNG Intl. 0:10 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Mt Baker @0 EP1 4:51 2021 MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time 0:15 Panoram Cameos Great Times 4:09 2024 Balmat 0:21 Jogging House Tongues Weight 1:33 2021 Seil Records 0:23 Orange Crush Never Look Back Again Never Look Back Again – Single 3:58 2025 Orange Crush 0:27 Heathered Pearls Precious Dive (Indian Wells Remix) Loyal Reworks 4:41 2013 Ghostly International 0:32 Tropicalpurples Yuta’s Curse Uhh.. EP 3:15 2025 Anjunachill 0:35 Body-San Shining the Money Ball Shining the Money Ball 4:40 2016 1080p 0:42 Baltra I’m Okay when i said i’m okay what i really meant was please listen – EP 4:24 2020 96 and Forever 0:46 Botany Minnow Theme Feeling Today – EP 3:50 2010 Western Vinyl 0:50 ロフト tapes Temple 寺院 Heal カセット 81 3:30 2020 Lofttapes Production 0:53 Richard Alfaro Alone Refract 3:46 2019 Richard Alfaro 0:57 Windows 96 Bm1999 How To See Through Walls 1:28 2023 Gabriel Eduardo

9AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 9:02 AM Hello Meteor Island Mart (Photo Mode) The Oahu GP 3: Factory Team 3:12 2025 Evergreen Prefecture 9:05 AM Reebaldoo Sick Sloth Duna 4:53 2020 Reebaldoo 9:10 AM Memorex Memories High & Low Lost – EP 3:41 2021 Jonestown Records 9:14 AM TV in Bed Sunny and Raining Sunny and Raining – Single 4:14 2022 TV in Bed 9:18 AM Elsa Hewitt Elephants Gerald Quilt Jams 1:18 2018 ERH 9:20 AM Gas-Lab Mermaids Mermaids – Single 2:41 2022 Inner Ocean Records 9:22 AM Decisive Koala Floating Windows Floating Windows – Single 4:05 2025 Christopher Tsagakis 9:26 AM Rsrch Chmcls The Mask The Mask – Single 3:55 2025 956233 Records DK 9:30 AM Poldoore Heaven Sent Heaven Sent – Single 3:27 2025 Philos Records 9:34 AM Star Slinger Good Chance Home Is Where We Start From 2:20 2018 Star Slinger 9:36 AM Monster Rally Bahia Mar Flowering Jungle 3:10 2017 Monster Rally 9:39 AM System Manarola Common Water – EP 4:41 2018 949877 Records DK2 9:44 AM Tomes Joyous Ping Senter 2:24 2021 Tomes 9:46 AM Hello Meteor Build And Tune Your Car! The Oahu GP 2:48 2021 Evergreen Prefecture 9:49 AM Teen Daze Palms The Wind Surfer – EP 3:59 2023 FLORA 9:53 AM Isamu Ohira Horizon Gran Turismo 4 OST 2:34 2004 Sony 9:56 AM Lemon Jelly ’75 aka Stay with You ’64-’95 2:50 2005 XL Recordings

