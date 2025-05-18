Café Chill playlist: Tropicalpurples, Orange Crush, Jogging House and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Tropicalpurples, Orange Crush, Jogging House and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Goodhope Pond”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A small pond with reeds emerging from the water; evergreen trees line the far shore, while deciduous trees are visible in the foreground.”)
Originally aired 18 May 2025
6AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Tobias
|Laputa
|Laputa – Single
|2:16
|2015
|Tobias
|0:03
|Bowcraft
|Video Video
|Many Distant Cities
|2:43
|2021
|1469535 Records DK
|0:07
|Six Missing
|Sitting Beachside
|counter:point – EP
|3:42
|2024
|Nettwerk Music Group
|0:10
|Rejoicer
|Graveyard Party
|This Is Reasonable
|2:37
|2024
|Circus Company
|0:13
|I-04
|Proteus
|I-04 – EP
|2:36
|2023
|Slam Pang
|0:16
|Affelaye
|Parhelion
|The Swim – EP
|3:52
|2024
|Bad Taste
|0:21
|Elsa Hewitt
|For My Confusion
|Chaos Emeralds
|2:51
|2024
|Tompkins Square
|0:24
|Borealism
|Slide
|So, What’s New With You?
|1:40
|2021
|Borealism
|0:26
|Shigeto
|Olivia
|No Better Time Than Now
|2:51
|2013
|Ghostly International
|0:29
|t.quoise
|Wait
|Life in Reverse
|1:30
|2022
|Soundsphere
|0:30
|Helios and Hollie Kennif
|Wild Light
|Wild Light – Single
|4:06
|2024
|Helios and Hollie Kennif
|0:34
|AWITW
|Faces
|Inside World
|5:01
|2022
|Golden Forest Records
|0:41
|Boards of Canada
|Kid for Today
|In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
|6:15
|2000
|Warp Records
|0:47
|High Skies
|Sumatra
|Sumatra – EP
|5:41
|2003
|Miso
|0:53
|Sun Glitters
|What Is It For?
|Apex vs. Totality – EP
|3:43
|2023
|DXFXWXU Collective
|0:57
|Smika
|Sundown
|Opal
|1:46
|2020
|Inner Ocean Records
7AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Shlohmo
|Wen Uuu (Covered by Santpoort)
|FOF10: Friends of Friends at 10
|2:21
|2019
|Friends of Friends Music
|0:03
|lover girl
|Dearly
|Stay Asleep – Single
|2:38
|2022
|SXN
|0:07
|Arovane
|Cry Osaka Cry (2023 Remaster)
|Lilies (2023 Remaster)
|4:44
|2004
|City Centre Offices
|0:11
|100 Day Delay
|Yarrow
|Yarrow
|4:15
|2022
|645497 Records DK
|0:16
|Petit Biscuit
|Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
|Sunset Lover (Remixes)
|2:57
|2017
|Petit Biscuit Music
|0:18
|Jinsang
|night breeze
|Solitude.
|0:58
|2017
|Vinyl Digital GmbH
|0:22
|Hello Meteor
|Lanai Lookout
|Lanai Lookout – Single
|4:21
|2021
|FiXT
|0:26
|Lyli J
|Agave
|Micro Wanders
|5:16
|2022
|See Blue Audio
|0:31
|X3SR
|Farewell
|Sublimation
|4:17
|2014
|X3SR
|0:36
|Foewi
|Archipelago/Urbanaxia
|Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
|3:46
|2019
|1205714 Records DK
|0:42
|Imagined Herbal Flows
|Departure
|Departure – EP
|3:31
|2016
|Seeking Blue
|0:45
|VIQ
|Illusion
|Crystal Shores
|3:50
|2021
|VIQ
|0:49
|Frequency Control Centre
|Float Left
|Exp.1
|4:00
|2020
|Bad Bat Records
|0:53
|Frameworks
|The Dark
|Imagine Gold
|3:24
|2019
|Loci Records
|0:56
|Fallen Roses & B dom
|Yours and Nobody Elses’s
|Yours and Nobody Elses’s – Single
|2:07
|2017
|Majestic Casual Records
8AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Elven Mirrors.
|Walking Meditation
|Chrono
|2:02
|2022
|Azlyn Records!
|0:03
|Bad Snacks
|Lost in Thought
|Bathtub Bumps
|2:57
|2020
|Nettwerk Music Group
|0:07
|Invisible Cloaks & Motion Graphics
|Terrazzo
|Reassemblage
|3:36
|2017
|RVNG Intl.
|0:10
|Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
|Mt Baker
|@0 EP1
|4:51
|2021
|MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
|0:15
|Panoram
|Cameos
|Great Times
|4:09
|2024
|Balmat
|0:21
|Jogging House
|Tongues
|Weight
|1:33
|2021
|Seil Records
|0:23
|Orange Crush
|Never Look Back Again
|Never Look Back Again – Single
|3:58
|2025
|Orange Crush
|0:27
|Heathered Pearls
|Precious Dive (Indian Wells Remix)
|Loyal Reworks
|4:41
|2013
|Ghostly International
|0:32
|Tropicalpurples
|Yuta’s Curse
|Uhh.. EP
|3:15
|2025
|Anjunachill
|0:35
|Body-San
|Shining the Money Ball
|Shining the Money Ball
|4:40
|2016
|1080p
|0:42
|Baltra
|I’m Okay
|when i said i’m okay what i really meant was please listen – EP
|4:24
|2020
|96 and Forever
|0:46
|Botany
|Minnow Theme
|Feeling Today – EP
|3:50
|2010
|Western Vinyl
|0:50
|ロフト tapes
|Temple 寺院
|Heal カセット 81
|3:30
|2020
|Lofttapes Production
|0:53
|Richard Alfaro
|Alone
|Refract
|3:46
|2019
|Richard Alfaro
|0:57
|Windows 96
|Bm1999
|How To See Through Walls
|1:28
|2023
|Gabriel Eduardo
9AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|9:02 AM
|Hello Meteor
|Island Mart (Photo Mode)
|The Oahu GP 3: Factory Team
|3:12
|2025
|Evergreen Prefecture
|9:05 AM
|Reebaldoo
|Sick Sloth
|Duna
|4:53
|2020
|Reebaldoo
|9:10 AM
|Memorex Memories
|High & Low
|Lost – EP
|3:41
|2021
|Jonestown Records
|9:14 AM
|TV in Bed
|Sunny and Raining
|Sunny and Raining – Single
|4:14
|2022
|TV in Bed
|9:18 AM
|Elsa Hewitt
|Elephants Gerald
|Quilt Jams
|1:18
|2018
|ERH
|9:20 AM
|Gas-Lab
|Mermaids
|Mermaids – Single
|2:41
|2022
|Inner Ocean Records
|9:22 AM
|Decisive Koala
|Floating Windows
|Floating Windows – Single
|4:05
|2025
|Christopher Tsagakis
|9:26 AM
|Rsrch Chmcls
|The Mask
|The Mask – Single
|3:55
|2025
|956233 Records DK
|9:30 AM
|Poldoore
|Heaven Sent
|Heaven Sent – Single
|3:27
|2025
|Philos Records
|9:34 AM
|Star Slinger
|Good Chance
|Home Is Where We Start From
|2:20
|2018
|Star Slinger
|9:36 AM
|Monster Rally
|Bahia Mar
|Flowering Jungle
|3:10
|2017
|Monster Rally
|9:39 AM
|System
|Manarola
|Common Water – EP
|4:41
|2018
|949877 Records DK2
|9:44 AM
|Tomes
|Joyous Ping
|Senter
|2:24
|2021
|Tomes
|9:46 AM
|Hello Meteor
|Build And Tune Your Car!
|The Oahu GP
|2:48
|2021
|Evergreen Prefecture
|9:49 AM
|Teen Daze
|Palms
|The Wind Surfer – EP
|3:59
|2023
|FLORA
|9:53 AM
|Isamu Ohira
|Horizon
|Gran Turismo 4 OST
|2:34
|2004
|Sony
|9:56 AM
|Lemon Jelly
|’75 aka Stay with You
|’64-’95
|2:50
|2005
|XL Recordings
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment