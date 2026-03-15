Cafe Chill Live Blog

Hit refresh for the latest updates. Richard is sometimes typing this on his phone, so please forgive any autocorrect errors.

Don’t miss our exclusive thank-you gift: the Cafe Chill Non-Stop Stream, available at the $25/month level!

We are filling in the blanks as we go… Seth took the pic.

6AM Hour Notes

Tri will match up to $1000 this hour (thank you for the matching grant, Tri!). So we’ve made our goal $1000 this hour. I mean, that makes sense, right?

(thank you for the matching grant, Tri!). So we’ve made our goal $1000 this hour. I mean, that makes sense, right? Our first donation of the day comes from Eric in California ! Thank you for your donation of $50. Eirc says: “Listening to Cafe Chill on Sunday mornings is one of my favorite things to do. Even though I moved from Seattle to California last year, I still go online to catch Seth at 6:00 am on Sundays to slowly wake myself up. Thanks and keep up the good work!”

! Thank you for your donation of $50. Eirc says: “Listening to Cafe Chill on Sunday mornings is one of my favorite things to do. Even though I moved from Seattle to California last year, I still go online to catch Seth at 6:00 am on Sundays to slowly wake myself up. Thanks and keep up the good work!” Mo in Port Hadlock donated $60. Thank you for doing that, and your donation will be matched by Tri!

donated $60. Thank you for doing that, and your donation will be matched by Tri! Carolyn, thank you for your $100 donation! And we’re so excited to see California repping this AM. Tri is matching your donation, so it goes twice as far!

7AM Hour Notes

David in Honolulu started us off this hour! Thanks for your donation of $300! David signed up for the Cafe Chill non-stop web stream, as the thank you gift fir becoming a member of C89.5.

started us off this hour! Thanks for your donation of $300! David signed up for the Cafe Chill non-stop web stream, as the thank you gift fir becoming a member of C89.5. Peter in Tacoma, thank you for your generous contribution of $250! Peter says: “Thank you Seth for delivering Cafe Chill to us each and every week”.

8AM Hour Notes

Cameron in Seattle , thanks for starting off our 8 AM hour, with your monthly donation of 20! Hope you enjoy your t-shirt! Cameron said: “Cafe chill has introduced me to so many artists and I try to listen when I can. The Spotify Playlist always a solid go to.”

, thanks for starting off our 8 AM hour, with your monthly donation of 20! Hope you enjoy your t-shirt! Cameron said: “Cafe chill has introduced me to so many artists and I try to listen when I can. The Spotify Playlist always a solid go to.” Stunt Dad in Gig Harbor (good to hear from you again!), thanks for your generous gift of $250. Stunt Dad: “Passing through Bend Oregon and got a signal! I stream Cafe Chill in the motel at night and it’s the best part of the day. Thank you, c89.5!”

(good to hear from you again!), thanks for your generous gift of $250. Stunt Dad: “Passing through Bend Oregon and got a signal! I stream Cafe Chill in the motel at night and it’s the best part of the day. Thank you, c89.5!” Stunt Dad did it again! $250, and said: “Need to do this while I have a signal. Hope the pledge drive is going well! Looking forward to being back in WA and within earshot of Cougar Mtn. Thank you, c89.5!”

did it again! $250, and said: “Need to do this while I have a signal. Hope the pledge drive is going well! Looking forward to being back in WA and within earshot of Cougar Mtn. Thank you, c89.5!” Jon in Port Hadlock donated $50. Jon said: “We like to give during our favorite shows and Cafe Chill is certainly one. We even get to give twice! Once to C895 and again tomorrow night when it plays again on KPTZ in Port Townsend. Thanks for helping smoothly wind up our Sunday mornings and winding down our Monday nights. Plus we got to hear Richard’s voice! Jon & family in Port Hadlock”. (Hey, this goes right along with what we were saying about the federal funding, which is why we’re on KPTZ!).

donated $50. Jon said: “We like to give during our favorite shows and Cafe Chill is certainly one. We even get to give twice! Once to C895 and again tomorrow night when it plays again on KPTZ in Port Townsend. Thanks for helping smoothly wind up our Sunday mornings and winding down our Monday nights. Plus we got to hear Richard’s voice! Jon & family in Port Hadlock”. (Hey, this goes right along with what we were saying about the federal funding, which is why we’re on KPTZ!). Rhonda in Everett donated $60, thank you for helping us keep public radio alive!

9AM Hour Notes

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Jeff in Seattle , thanks for your $500 contribution! Jeff says: “I love the station but Cafe Chill is my absolute favorite show. Keep up the great work!”

, thanks for your $500 contribution! Jeff says: “I love the station but Cafe Chill is my absolute favorite show. Keep up the great work!” Jake and Stacy in Seattle donated $250. They said: “Seth and Richard – We discovered C89.5 and Café Chill when we moved here over a decade ago. You’ve been a constant in our lazy, self-care Sunday mornings. Thank you for bringing us the tunes, your dedication, and, Seth, for those times when you crack yourself up. Know we crack up with you. – Jake and Stacy

donated $250. They said: “Seth and Richard – We discovered C89.5 and Café Chill when we moved here over a decade ago. You’ve been a constant in our lazy, self-care Sunday mornings. Thank you for bringing us the tunes, your dedication, and, Seth, for those times when you crack yourself up. Know we crack up with you. – Jake and Stacy Maeve by the Mountain in Seattle signed up for a membership at $10/mo. Thank you! They said: “Love love love having you on the airwaves, public vibes make me so happy. -Maeve by the Mountain”

signed up for a membership at $10/mo. Thank you! They said: “Love love love having you on the airwaves, public vibes make me so happy. -Maeve by the Mountain” Austin, Becky, and Chloe in Seattle donated $200. They said: “We love C89.5 and Cafe Chill! Thank you for making our Sunday mornings great”

donated $200. They said: “We love C89.5 and Cafe Chill! Thank you for making our Sunday mornings great” William in Everett , thanks for the $120 donation! William said: “I really love Cafe Chill!”

, thanks for the $120 donation! William said: “I really love Cafe Chill!” Dave in Renton signed up — $250! Thank you!! Dave said: “Cafe chill is the best start to my weekend. Thank you for all the great music and positive vibes :p”

signed up — $250! Thank you!! Dave said: “Cafe chill is the best start to my weekend. Thank you for all the great music and positive vibes :p” Lori in Seattle , thanks for your donation of $120!

, thanks for your donation of $120! Stunt Dad came back with another $500. Wow!! Stunt Dad said “Biggs Junction and I have cell service! Hope this gets through in time! Love to all! -Stuntdad”

came back with another $500. Wow!! Stunt Dad said “Biggs Junction and I have cell service! Hope this gets through in time! Love to all! -Stuntdad” Nigel in Seattle $20/mo! Night said: “To the best Seattle music program!”

Here’s the photo Seth was mentioning on the air: