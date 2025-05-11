Café Chill playlist: cerulean, Naïa Spiral, Tycho and more

In case you missed it, don’t feel blue—
The latest show’s waiting just for you!
With tracks from Cerulean, Naïa Spiral too,
Tycho and more bring the chill right through.
All hosted by Seth, it’s a vibe you’ll adore—
Tune in now for electronic galore!
Photo: “Desert Clouds”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “Wispy white clouds scattered across a bright blue sky on a sunny day.”)
Originally aired 11 May 2025
6AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Lusine
|Rafters
|Long Light
|2:46
|2023
|MERLIN – Ghostly International
|0:03
|Sleepdealer
|Astoria
|Yerba
|2:13
|2016
|Nettwerk Music Group
|0:07
|Hello Meteor
|Geopolymers
|Said Ghosts
|2:29
|2024
|Evergreen Prefecture
|0:09
|Helios and Hollie Kennif
|Wild Light
|Wild Light – Single
|4:15
|2024
|Helios and Hollie Kennif
|0:13
|altered sigh
|Remember
|Remember – Single
|1:58
|2023
|Nocturne Recordings
|0:15
|Eagle Eyed Tiger
|Trapdoor
|Future or Past – EP
|4:04
|2019
|Orbital Rendezvous
|0:21
|Wave damage
|Vivid Blue
|Vivid Blue – EP
|5:33
|2024
|4530854 Records DK
|0:27
|Brothertiger
|Outer Zone
|Fundamentals, Vol. V
|3:56
|2024
|Brothertiger
|0:31
|Tom Day
|Train to Nagano
|Train to Nagano – Single
|3:34
|2024
|Peaks
|0:35
|Blackbird Blackbird
|Lifestream
|Hearts
|2:36
|2019
|PLANCHA
|0:37
|Bad Snacks
|While You Sleep
|Bathtub Bumps
|2:19
|2020
|Nettwerk Music Group
|0:42
|Christopher Willits
|Clear (Boreta Remix)
|Clear (Boreta Remix) – Single
|3:38
|2017
|Glass Air
|0:45
|Cepia
|Hoarse
|Natura Morta
|3:53
|2007
|Ghostly International
|0:49
|Dillard
|Summit
|Empress LP
|3:21
|2019
|D93 Audio
|0:52
|Bakradze
|An Evening With John
|Restless
|6:05
|2016
|Space Hardware
7AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Arovane
|Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
|Lilies (2023 Remaster)
|1:53
|2004
|City Centre Offices
|0:02
|Space Ghost
|Aquarium Nightclub
|Aquarium Nightclub
|3:06
|2019
|Tartelet Records
|0:06
|Orange Crush
|Invocation
|Autumn Reflections
|4:26
|2016
|Orange Crush
|0:11
|t.quoise
|Life in Reverse
|Life in Reverse
|3:39
|2022
|Soundsphere
|0:15
|flow.ctrl
|Nightlight
|Lullaby – EP
|4:57
|2021
|0:22
|früit
|Yellow Waters
|Opal Melt – EP
|4:21
|2021
|SXN
|0:26
|Pablo Bolivar
|Fuse
|Framework of a Dream
|4:13
|2021
|Seven Villas
|0:30
|Drips Zacheer
|Gardenia
|Gardenia – Single
|2:39
|2022
|Inner Ocean Records
|0:33
|Frequency Control Centre
|National Sound Division
|Exp.1
|6:39
|2020
|Bad Bat Records
|0:42
|Hu
|North
|Navigate – EP
|6:56
|2020
|anon recordings
|0:49
|Boards of Canada
|Everything You Do Is a Balloon
|Hi Scores
|5:33
|1996
|Skam Records
|0:54
|20HoursAfterDawn
|Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
|Sun Will Crackle – EP
|2:10
|2018
|I Low You records
|0:57
|Monster Rally
|Enchanted Wine
|Return to Paradise
|1:50
|2013
|Monster Rally
8AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Teen Daze
|Spring
|Bioluminescence
|2:23
|2019
|FLORA
|0:03
|Wayward Lens
|Refracting Light
|Refracting Light – Single
|2:36
|2024
|2056598 Records DK
|0:07
|Vanilla
|Gigi
|Origin
|3:14
|2018
|VinDig
|0:10
|Just Big Hills
|Acacia
|Acacia – Single
|2:11
|2021
|Inner Ocean Records
|0:12
|Dokkodo Sounds
|With U In the Clouds
|With U In the Clouds – Single
|1:49
|2021
|Inner Ocean Records
|0:14
|Greybox
|closer
|Closer – Single
|2:12
|2016
|Greybox
|0:16
|Ethan Wilson
|Peripheral Drift
|Falling Down the Penrose Steps
|3:10
|2019
|SVNSET WAVES
|0:22
|Helios and Hollie Kennif
|Wild Light
|Wild Light – Single
|4:20
|2024
|Helios and Hollie Kennif
|0:26
|Padma Purana
|Faust
|Departure – EP
|2:50
|2023
|Padma Purana
|0:29
|Koresma
|Bridges
|Compass
|3:30
|2023
|Koresma
|0:32
|Ian Aisling
|Reconfigure
|The Echoterra
|3:58
|2024
|Ian Aisling Media
|0:36
|Tycho
|From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
|Past Is Prologue
|3:09
|2006
|ISO50 Records
|0:42
|cerulean
|Memory Lane
|Memory Lane – Single
|3:15
|2025
|cerulean
|0:45
|Little One
|Awakening
|Awakening – Single
|3:25
|2016
|Little One
|0:48
|Wave damage
|Lost World of Innocence
|All About Tomorrow
|4:27
|2023
|4530854 Records DK
|0:53
|Feverkin
|Eternal Ascent pt. I (feat. Naïa Spiral)
|Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP
|4:17
|2024
|559975 Records DK2
|0:57
|Monster Rally
|Island Hopping
|Botanica Dream
|1:33
|2022
|Monster Rally
9AM Playlist
|9:02 AM
|Orange Crush
|Never Look Back Again
|Never Look Back Again – Single
|3:51
|2025
|Orange Crush
|9:06 AM
|Matrixxman
|Annika’s Theme
|Homesick
|3:51
|2015
|Ghostly International
|9:10 AM
|Bakradze
|An Evening With John
|Restless
|4:31
|2016
|MERLIN – Space Hardware
|9:14 AM
|You Us We Them
|Matignon
|Matignon – Single
|1:16
|2024
|CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC
|9:16 AM
|Laurence Guy
|Claudi
|Saw You for the First Time
|2:51
|2017
|Church
|9:19 AM
|Arbour
|Sunrise
|Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
|2:42
|2017
|Chillhop Music
|9:21 AM
|Lady Donli & Ruck P
|Tarkwa Bay
|Chillhop Timezones Nigeria
|2:03
|2025
|Chillhop Music
|9:23 AM
|Santa Rita
|Malachite
|Malachite – Single
|2:36
|2021
|Inner Ocean Records
|9:26 AM
|Oowets
|Ploio
|Calm Food
|2:23
|2024
|Inner Ocean Records
|9:28 AM
|Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope
|Brockoli
|Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
|2:31
|2021
|Chillhop Music
|9:31 AM
|Stlndrms
|look of love
|Look Of Love – Single
|2:34
|2016
|Stlndrms
|9:33 AM
|Sweatson Klank
|And I’m Out
|Tilt
|2:34
|2025
|Friends of Friends
|9:36 AM
|lover girl
|Dearly
|Stay Asleep – Single
|3:19
|2022
|SOULFULXNATURE
|9:39 AM
|Polynation
|Wald
|Wald – Single
|4:27
|2024
|Atomnation
|9:44 AM
|Cialyn
|Solar Echoes
|Calls To Our Stations
|2:25
|2024
|Cialyn
|9:46 AM
|Sweatson Klank
|Needmore (feat. Lily Juniper)
|Tilt – EP
|3:22
|2025
|Friends of Friends
|9:50 AM
|Domenique Dumont
|The Order Of Invisible Things
|The Order Of Invisible Things – Single
|3:40
|2025
|antinote
|9:53 AM
|Imagined Herbal Flows
|Ocean Tides
|Ocean Tides – Single
|2:35
|2014
|Chillhop Records
|9:56 AM
|Pastel Beach
|Awaken (Windows 96 Remix)
|Consumer Computing – EP
|2:42
|2022
|2821675 Records DK
