Café Chill playlist: cerulean, Naïa Spiral, Tycho and more

In case you missed it, don’t feel blue—

The latest show’s waiting just for you!

With tracks from Cerulean, Naïa Spiral too,

Tycho and more bring the chill right through.

All hosted by Seth, it’s a vibe you’ll adore—

Tune in now for electronic galore!

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Desert Clouds”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “Wispy white clouds scattered across a bright blue sky on a sunny day.”)

Originally aired 11 May 2025

6AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Lusine Rafters Long Light 2:46 2023 MERLIN – Ghostly International 0:03 Sleepdealer Astoria Yerba 2:13 2016 Nettwerk Music Group 0:07 Hello Meteor Geopolymers Said Ghosts 2:29 2024 Evergreen Prefecture 0:09 Helios and Hollie Kennif Wild Light Wild Light – Single 4:15 2024 Helios and Hollie Kennif 0:13 altered sigh Remember Remember – Single 1:58 2023 Nocturne Recordings 0:15 Eagle Eyed Tiger Trapdoor Future or Past – EP 4:04 2019 Orbital Rendezvous 0:21 Wave damage Vivid Blue Vivid Blue – EP 5:33 2024 4530854 Records DK 0:27 Brothertiger Outer Zone Fundamentals, Vol. V 3:56 2024 Brothertiger 0:31 Tom Day Train to Nagano Train to Nagano – Single 3:34 2024 Peaks 0:35 Blackbird Blackbird Lifestream Hearts 2:36 2019 PLANCHA 0:37 Bad Snacks While You Sleep Bathtub Bumps 2:19 2020 Nettwerk Music Group 0:42 Christopher Willits Clear (Boreta Remix) Clear (Boreta Remix) – Single 3:38 2017 Glass Air 0:45 Cepia Hoarse Natura Morta 3:53 2007 Ghostly International 0:49 Dillard Summit Empress LP 3:21 2019 D93 Audio 0:52 Bakradze An Evening With John Restless 6:05 2016 Space Hardware

7AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Arovane Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster) Lilies (2023 Remaster) 1:53 2004 City Centre Offices 0:02 Space Ghost Aquarium Nightclub Aquarium Nightclub 3:06 2019 Tartelet Records 0:06 Orange Crush Invocation Autumn Reflections 4:26 2016 Orange Crush 0:11 t.quoise Life in Reverse Life in Reverse 3:39 2022 Soundsphere 0:15 flow.ctrl Nightlight Lullaby – EP 4:57 2021 0:22 früit Yellow Waters Opal Melt – EP 4:21 2021 SXN 0:26 Pablo Bolivar Fuse Framework of a Dream 4:13 2021 Seven Villas 0:30 Drips Zacheer Gardenia Gardenia – Single 2:39 2022 Inner Ocean Records 0:33 Frequency Control Centre National Sound Division Exp.1 6:39 2020 Bad Bat Records 0:42 Hu North Navigate – EP 6:56 2020 anon recordings 0:49 Boards of Canada Everything You Do Is a Balloon Hi Scores 5:33 1996 Skam Records 0:54 20HoursAfterDawn Sweetness Of Fake Pollution Sun Will Crackle – EP 2:10 2018 I Low You records 0:57 Monster Rally Enchanted Wine Return to Paradise 1:50 2013 Monster Rally

8AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Teen Daze Spring Bioluminescence 2:23 2019 FLORA 0:03 Wayward Lens Refracting Light Refracting Light – Single 2:36 2024 2056598 Records DK 0:07 Vanilla Gigi Origin 3:14 2018 VinDig 0:10 Just Big Hills Acacia Acacia – Single 2:11 2021 Inner Ocean Records 0:12 Dokkodo Sounds With U In the Clouds With U In the Clouds – Single 1:49 2021 Inner Ocean Records 0:14 Greybox closer Closer – Single 2:12 2016 Greybox 0:16 Ethan Wilson Peripheral Drift Falling Down the Penrose Steps 3:10 2019 SVNSET WAVES 0:22 Helios and Hollie Kennif Wild Light Wild Light – Single 4:20 2024 Helios and Hollie Kennif 0:26 Padma Purana Faust Departure – EP 2:50 2023 Padma Purana 0:29 Koresma Bridges Compass 3:30 2023 Koresma 0:32 Ian Aisling Reconfigure The Echoterra 3:58 2024 Ian Aisling Media 0:36 Tycho From Home (Mux Mool Remix) Past Is Prologue 3:09 2006 ISO50 Records 0:42 cerulean Memory Lane Memory Lane – Single 3:15 2025 cerulean 0:45 Little One Awakening Awakening – Single 3:25 2016 Little One 0:48 Wave damage Lost World of Innocence All About Tomorrow 4:27 2023 4530854 Records DK 0:53 Feverkin Eternal Ascent pt. I (feat. Naïa Spiral) Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP 4:17 2024 559975 Records DK2 0:57 Monster Rally Island Hopping Botanica Dream 1:33 2022 Monster Rally

9AM Playlist

9:02 AM Orange Crush Never Look Back Again Never Look Back Again – Single 3:51 2025 Orange Crush 9:06 AM Matrixxman Annika’s Theme Homesick 3:51 2015 Ghostly International 9:10 AM Bakradze An Evening With John Restless 4:31 2016 MERLIN – Space Hardware 9:14 AM You Us We Them Matignon Matignon – Single 1:16 2024 CONDUIT CREATIVE MUSIC 9:16 AM Laurence Guy Claudi Saw You for the First Time 2:51 2017 Church 9:19 AM Arbour Sunrise Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017 2:42 2017 Chillhop Music 9:21 AM Lady Donli & Ruck P Tarkwa Bay Chillhop Timezones Nigeria 2:03 2025 Chillhop Music 9:23 AM Santa Rita Malachite Malachite – Single 2:36 2021 Inner Ocean Records 9:26 AM Oowets Ploio Calm Food 2:23 2024 Inner Ocean Records 9:28 AM Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope Brockoli Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021 2:31 2021 Chillhop Music 9:31 AM Stlndrms look of love Look Of Love – Single 2:34 2016 Stlndrms 9:33 AM Sweatson Klank And I’m Out Tilt 2:34 2025 Friends of Friends 9:36 AM lover girl Dearly Stay Asleep – Single 3:19 2022 SOULFULXNATURE 9:39 AM Polynation Wald Wald – Single 4:27 2024 Atomnation 9:44 AM Cialyn Solar Echoes Calls To Our Stations 2:25 2024 Cialyn 9:46 AM Sweatson Klank Needmore (feat. Lily Juniper) Tilt – EP 3:22 2025 Friends of Friends 9:50 AM Domenique Dumont The Order Of Invisible Things The Order Of Invisible Things – Single 3:40 2025 antinote 9:53 AM Imagined Herbal Flows Ocean Tides Ocean Tides – Single 2:35 2014 Chillhop Records 9:56 AM Pastel Beach Awaken (Windows 96 Remix) Consumer Computing – EP 2:42 2022 2821675 Records DK

