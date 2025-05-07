Café Chill playlist: Boards of Canada, Gaussian Curve, Botany and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Boards of Canada, Gaussian Curve, Botany and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Looking Up from the Shore”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “Upward view of tall evergreen and coniferous trees against a blue sky, with one dead tree standing among them.”)
Originally aired 04 May 2025
6AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|beachowl
|Abysmal
|Motel Pools – EP
|2:29
|2024
|3361561 Records DK
|0:03
|rosequartz
|interlude
|interlude – Single
|2:30
|2022
|SVNSET WΛVES
|0:07
|Helios and Hollie Kennif
|Wild Light
|Wild Light – Single
|4:16
|2024
|Helios and Hollie Kennif
|0:11
|Rejoicer
|Graveyard Party
|This Is Reasonable
|2:57
|2024
|Circus Company
|0:14
|Brothertiger
|Outer Zone
|Fundamentals, Vol. V
|3:53
|2024
|Brothertiger
|0:18
|Invention
|Landrace
|Landrace – Single
|1:36
|2018
|Chillhop Music
|0:22
|Boards of Canada
|Nothing Is Real
|Tomorrow’s Harvest
|3:24
|2013
|Warp Records
|0:25
|Eagle Eyed Tiger
|Feathers
|Feathers
|3:37
|2022
|Orbital Rendezvous
|0:29
|Firephly
|A Fracture In Time
|A Fracture In Time – Single
|3:22
|2023
|Firephly
|0:32
|Site Nonsite
|Caravan Tokyo
|Tokyo – EP
|5:08
|2023
|Obvious Things
|0:37
|Joe Nora
|Cat Creek
|SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
|2:26
|2019
|SVNSET WAVES
|0:42
|King Shi
|Father’s Love
|Jupiter Blues
|5:08
|2020
|Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music
|0:47
|RUMTUM
|Shade Fader
|Isles in Indigo
|4:56
|2022
|Bastard Jazz Recordings
|0:52
|Arovane
|Tides
|Tides
|5:21
|2000
|MERLIN – City Centre Offices
|0:57
|Caleb Belkin
|Waves
|Natural Sounds
|1:33
|2016
|SXN
7AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Francesca Guccione
|Ganymede
|Tales from the Deepest Lights, Vol. I – EP
|2:56
|2023
|Modularfield
|0:03
|Windows 96
|Hello Earth
|Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
|2:03
|2019
|Windows 96
|0:07
|Frequency Control Centre
|Kaleidophone
|Analogs of Traces
|4:54
|2023
|Audionautic Records
|0:11
|Marley Carroll
|Home Planet
|Home Planet – Single
|3:34
|2020
|Melanaster Records
|0:15
|Cialyn
|In From The Cold
|In From The Cold
|4:24
|2021
|Cialyn
|0:22
|Pbs’73
|Antennas In Air
|Technicolor Dreamer – EP
|4:33
|2019
|Magic Square Records
|0:26
|Wave damage
|Burn Together
|Evil Play – EP
|2:11
|2023
|4530854 Records DK
|0:28
|RUMTUM
|Shade Fader
|Isles in Indigo
|5:01
|2022
|Bastard Jazz Recordings
|0:33
|boerd
|Look
|Misplaced
|5:58
|2019
|Anjunadeep
|0:42
|Sloslylove
|Secret Dreams
|Secret Dreams
|5:37
|2012
|Sloslylove
|0:47
|Decisive Koala
|Locate Memories
|Locate Memories – Single
|3:09
|2021
|Decisive Koala
|0:51
|Yu-Utsu
|Sun
|Sun – Single
|4:00
|2021
|憂鬱
|0:55
|Teebs
|Shells
|Anicca
|3:53
|2019
|Brainfeeder
8AM Playlist
|Time
|Artist
|Song
|Release
|Duration
|Released
|Label
|0:01
|Actress
|Fire and Light
|Karma & Desire
|1:09
|2020
|Ninja Tune
|0:02
|Luc Myle
|Asset 001 – 4
|Velveteen – EP
|3:50
|2019
|Hidden Assets
|0:07
|Botany
|Benefactress
|Feeling Today – EP
|3:31
|2010
|Western Vinyl
|0:10
|Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
|Mt Baker
|@0 EP1
|4:45
|2021
|MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time
|0:15
|Forteba
|Collective Flora
|Collective Flora – Single
|4:19
|2023
|Midnight Fashion
|0:22
|Heathered Pearls
|Precious Dive (Indian Wells Remix)
|Loyal Reworks
|4:48
|2013
|Ghostly International
|0:26
|Sun Glitters
|DDeepptthhlleessss
|SSoofftt TToouucchh
|4:10
|2020
|Future Archive Recordings
|0:31
|SSIEGE
|Nebbia Spugna
|Meteora – EP
|3:00
|2021
|Knekelhuis
|0:34
|Boards of Canada
|Amo Bishop Roden
|In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP
|5:54
|2000
|Warp Records
|0:42
|Jinx
|Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix]
|Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
|3:45
|2023
|Nightflyer
|0:45
|Gaussian Curve
|Broken Clouds
|Clouds
|4:41
|2014
|Music From Memory
|0:50
|Substantial
|Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental]
|The Garden
|3:33
|2018
|Substantial Art & Music
|0:54
|Edamame
|Bask
|Bask
|3:23
|2017
|Gravitas Recordings
|0:57
|Puar
|Against The Clock
|Better Late Than Never
|1:34
|2024
|Inner Ocean Records
9AM Playlist
|9:02 AM
|Dovim
|Rem
|One Pillow Two Heads – Single
|3:14
|2025
|Seven Villas Music
|9:06 AM
|Earthen Sea
|Shiny Nowhere
|Ghost Poems
|3:37
|2022
|ORCHARD – kranky
|9:09 AM
|Galactic Language
|Spacial Echoes
|Arrival
|3:35
|2020
|Galactic Language
|9:13 AM
|Asa Ellingwood
|Whole Milk Select
|The Children Will Hear About This!
|5:12
|2023
|Asa Augustus Ellingwood
|9:18 AM
|Scott Xylo
|Where Do I Go
|Where Do I Go – Single
|3:16
|2015
|Scott Xylo
|9:21 AM
|Leon Vynehall
|Movements (Chapter III)
|Nothing Is Still
|3:32
|2018
|Ninja Tune
|9:25 AM
|Terekke
|Jqm
|Plant Age
|5:00
|2017
|L.I.E.S.
|9:30 AM
|Matrixxman
|Annika’s Theme
|Homesick
|3:42
|2015
|Ghostly International
|9:33 AM
|Khotin
|On Heaven
|Peace Portal – EP
|4:38
|2025
|Khotin Industries
|9:38 AM
|Ideism
|Mend
|SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7
|2:53
|2019
|SVNSET WAVES
|9:41 AM
|DNZ
|Thoughts
|Thoughts – Single
|1:50
|2016
|DNZ
|9:43 AM
|altered sigh
|Until Tomorrow
|Until Tomorrow – Single
|1:44
|2023
|Lost Sounds
|9:44 AM
|Rival Consoles
|Them Is Us
|Them Is Us – Single
|4:32
|2018
|Erased Tapes
|9:49 AM
|Polynation
|Wald
|Eifel – Single
|4:12
|2025
|Atomnation
|9:53 AM
|Sundrenched
|Deep In the Lab
|The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
|2:48
|2019
|Dust-Tone
|9:56 AM
|Greyhat
|Missed
|Missed – Single
|2:28
|2013
|Greyhat
