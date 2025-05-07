Café Chill playlist: Boards of Canada, Gaussian Curve, Botany and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Boards of Canada, Gaussian Curve, Botany and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Looking Up from the Shore”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “Upward view of tall evergreen and coniferous trees against a blue sky, with one dead tree standing among them.”)

Originally aired 04 May 2025

6AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 beachowl Abysmal Motel Pools – EP 2:29 2024 3361561 Records DK 0:03 rosequartz interlude interlude – Single 2:30 2022 SVNSET WΛVES 0:07 Helios and Hollie Kennif Wild Light Wild Light – Single 4:16 2024 Helios and Hollie Kennif 0:11 Rejoicer Graveyard Party This Is Reasonable 2:57 2024 Circus Company 0:14 Brothertiger Outer Zone Fundamentals, Vol. V 3:53 2024 Brothertiger 0:18 Invention Landrace Landrace – Single 1:36 2018 Chillhop Music 0:22 Boards of Canada Nothing Is Real Tomorrow’s Harvest 3:24 2013 Warp Records 0:25 Eagle Eyed Tiger Feathers Feathers 3:37 2022 Orbital Rendezvous 0:29 Firephly A Fracture In Time A Fracture In Time – Single 3:22 2023 Firephly 0:32 Site Nonsite Caravan Tokyo Tokyo – EP 5:08 2023 Obvious Things 0:37 Joe Nora Cat Creek SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7 2:26 2019 SVNSET WAVES 0:42 King Shi Father’s Love Jupiter Blues 5:08 2020 Tekhedz, Millennium Jazz Music 0:47 RUMTUM Shade Fader Isles in Indigo 4:56 2022 Bastard Jazz Recordings 0:52 Arovane Tides Tides 5:21 2000 MERLIN – City Centre Offices 0:57 Caleb Belkin Waves Natural Sounds 1:33 2016 SXN

7AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Francesca Guccione Ganymede Tales from the Deepest Lights, Vol. I – EP 2:56 2023 Modularfield 0:03 Windows 96 Hello Earth Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers 2:03 2019 Windows 96 0:07 Frequency Control Centre Kaleidophone Analogs of Traces 4:54 2023 Audionautic Records 0:11 Marley Carroll Home Planet Home Planet – Single 3:34 2020 Melanaster Records 0:15 Cialyn In From The Cold In From The Cold 4:24 2021 Cialyn 0:22 Pbs’73 Antennas In Air Technicolor Dreamer – EP 4:33 2019 Magic Square Records 0:26 Wave damage Burn Together Evil Play – EP 2:11 2023 4530854 Records DK 0:28 RUMTUM Shade Fader Isles in Indigo 5:01 2022 Bastard Jazz Recordings 0:33 boerd Look Misplaced 5:58 2019 Anjunadeep 0:42 Sloslylove Secret Dreams Secret Dreams 5:37 2012 Sloslylove 0:47 Decisive Koala Locate Memories Locate Memories – Single 3:09 2021 Decisive Koala 0:51 Yu-Utsu Sun Sun – Single 4:00 2021 憂鬱 0:55 Teebs Shells Anicca 3:53 2019 Brainfeeder

8AM Playlist

Time Artist Song Release Duration Released Label 0:01 Actress Fire and Light Karma & Desire 1:09 2020 Ninja Tune 0:02 Luc Myle Asset 001 – 4 Velveteen – EP 3:50 2019 Hidden Assets 0:07 Botany Benefactress Feeling Today – EP 3:31 2010 Western Vinyl 0:10 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Mt Baker @0 EP1 4:45 2021 MERLIN – Ahead Of Our Time 0:15 Forteba Collective Flora Collective Flora – Single 4:19 2023 Midnight Fashion 0:22 Heathered Pearls Precious Dive (Indian Wells Remix) Loyal Reworks 4:48 2013 Ghostly International 0:26 Sun Glitters DDeepptthhlleessss SSoofftt TToouucchh 4:10 2020 Future Archive Recordings 0:31 SSIEGE Nebbia Spugna Meteora – EP 3:00 2021 Knekelhuis 0:34 Boards of Canada Amo Bishop Roden In a Beautiful Place Out In the Country – EP 5:54 2000 Warp Records 0:42 Jinx Solace (Bonus) [Nightflyer Chill Mix] Solace (Nightflyer Mix) 3:45 2023 Nightflyer 0:45 Gaussian Curve Broken Clouds Clouds 4:41 2014 Music From Memory 0:50 Substantial Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] The Garden 3:33 2018 Substantial Art & Music 0:54 Edamame Bask Bask 3:23 2017 Gravitas Recordings 0:57 Puar Against The Clock Better Late Than Never 1:34 2024 Inner Ocean Records

9AM Playlist

9:02 AM Dovim Rem One Pillow Two Heads – Single 3:14 2025 Seven Villas Music 9:06 AM Earthen Sea Shiny Nowhere Ghost Poems 3:37 2022 ORCHARD – kranky 9:09 AM Galactic Language Spacial Echoes Arrival 3:35 2020 Galactic Language 9:13 AM Asa Ellingwood Whole Milk Select The Children Will Hear About This! 5:12 2023 Asa Augustus Ellingwood 9:18 AM Scott Xylo Where Do I Go Where Do I Go – Single 3:16 2015 Scott Xylo 9:21 AM Leon Vynehall Movements (Chapter III) Nothing Is Still 3:32 2018 Ninja Tune 9:25 AM Terekke Jqm Plant Age 5:00 2017 L.I.E.S. 9:30 AM Matrixxman Annika’s Theme Homesick 3:42 2015 Ghostly International 9:33 AM Khotin On Heaven Peace Portal – EP 4:38 2025 Khotin Industries 9:38 AM Ideism Mend SVMMER SVN, Vol. 7 2:53 2019 SVNSET WAVES 9:41 AM DNZ Thoughts Thoughts – Single 1:50 2016 DNZ 9:43 AM altered sigh Until Tomorrow Until Tomorrow – Single 1:44 2023 Lost Sounds 9:44 AM Rival Consoles Them Is Us Them Is Us – Single 4:32 2018 Erased Tapes 9:49 AM Polynation Wald Eifel – Single 4:12 2025 Atomnation 9:53 AM Sundrenched Deep In the Lab The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4 2:48 2019 Dust-Tone 9:56 AM Greyhat Missed Missed – Single 2:28 2013 Greyhat

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.