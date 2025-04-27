Café Chill playlist: Quantum Dreams, beachowl, Mnemeau and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Quantum Dreams, beachowl, Mnemeau and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Sunrise, But Only on the Mountain”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “Sunrise light illuminates the mountain peak while the base remains in shadow, with dark blue tones. The sky above is blue with a few scattered clouds.”)
Originally aired 27 Apr 2025
6AM Playlist
• Wave damage – Burn Together
Release: Evil Play – EP
Label: 4530854 Records DK
• Senoy – —- [Flower]
Release: M
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Lyli J – Glow
Release: Spirit Realm – EP
Label: Monoke Records
• Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Tobias – Something
Release: Something – Single
Label: AmbientMusicalGenre
• Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal
Release: Tiefer Ins System
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: So Soon
Label: Planet Mu Records Ltd.
• Brothomstates – Mdrmx
Release: Claro
Label: Warp Records
• Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: FRAMEWORKS
• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC
• edapollo – By the River
Release: Blue Spring
Label: Opine
• Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: PLANCHA
7AM Playlist
• Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• Ta-Ku – Healing (Hope You’re Well)
Release: Songs To Break Up To
Label: HW&W Recordings
• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
Label: Magic Square Records
• edapollo – By the River
Release: Blue Spring
Label: Opine
• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Ideism – Float
Release: Everblue
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• altered sigh – Until Tomorrow
Release: Until Tomorrow – Single
Label: Lost Sounds
• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
Label: Keplar
• Florida Skyline – Interlude
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
• Peregrihn – Ambrosia
Release: Ambrosia – Single
Label: Peregrihn
• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: MERLIN – See Blue Audio
• Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
Release: Fundamentals Vol. V
Label: Brothertiger
• Lone – Jaded
Release: Reality Testing
Label: R&S Records
• Rival Consoles – Slow Song
Release: Night Melody
Label: Erased Tapes
• Greybox – closer
Release: Closer – Single
Label: Greybox
8AM Playlist
• Shigeto – Silver Lining
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• beachowl – Abysmal
Release: Motel Pools – EP
Label: 3361561 Records DK
• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
• Luden – Oasis
Release: Locomotion / Oasis – Single
Label: Enhanced Chill
• il:lo – Vega
Release: Vega
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Kasseo – Finale
Release: Finale – Single
Label: K Records
• Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
Label: firephly
• Four Tet – Unicorn
Release: Beautiful Rewind
Label: Text Records
• Manatee Commune – Lavender (feat. Vervex)
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Fujii – Long Nights
Release: Spirit Anthem
Label: Puget Sound Collective
• Photay – Off-Piste
Release: Onism
Label: Astro Nautico
• Quantum Dreams – テープがなくなった
Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
Label: Takeki Tower
• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• FadedAeon – Out To Sea
Release: Aqueous Anemoia
Label: 1216998 Records DK2
9AM Playlist
• Moonnight Sequence – By the City
Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single
Label: Odysea
• NUAGE – Parallel
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
• Lost Integrity – What You Want
Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP
Label: Lost Integrity
• upusen – Birds
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
• Metic – By the Creek
Release: By the Creek – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Christopher Willits – Clear
Release: Opening
Label: Ghostly International
• Terekke – Need U
Release: Plant Age
Label: L.I.E.S.
• Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
Label: bibliotek
• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Jon Hopkins – Form by Firelight
Release: Immunity
Label: Domino Recording Co
• Max Cooper – Repetition
Release: Yearning for the Infinite
Label: Mesh
• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Label: Midwest Collective
• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
