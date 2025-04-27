Café Chill playlist: Quantum Dreams, beachowl, Mnemeau and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Quantum Dreams, beachowl, Mnemeau and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Sunrise, But Only on the Mountain”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “Sunrise light illuminates the mountain peak while the base remains in shadow, with dark blue tones. The sky above is blue with a few scattered clouds.”)

Originally aired 27 Apr 2025

6AM Playlist

• Wave damage – Burn Together

Release: Evil Play – EP

Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Senoy – —- [Flower]

Release: M

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Lyli J – Glow

Release: Spirit Realm – EP

Label: Monoke Records

• Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Tobias – Something

Release: Something – Single

Label: AmbientMusicalGenre

• Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal

Release: Tiefer Ins System

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: So Soon

Label: Planet Mu Records Ltd.

• Brothomstates – Mdrmx

Release: Claro

Label: Warp Records

• Frameworks – Titles

Release: Kings

Label: FRAMEWORKS

• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad

Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• edapollo – By the River

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine

• Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: PLANCHA

7AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Olivia

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• Ta-Ku – Healing (Hope You’re Well)

Release: Songs To Break Up To

Label: HW&W Recordings

• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze

Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP

Label: Magic Square Records

• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Ideism – Float

Release: Everblue

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• altered sigh – Until Tomorrow

Release: Until Tomorrow – Single

Label: Lost Sounds

• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)

Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)

Label: Keplar

• Florida Skyline – Interlude

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

• Peregrihn – Ambrosia

Release: Ambrosia – Single

Label: Peregrihn

• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Lyli J – Agave

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: MERLIN – See Blue Audio

• Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone

Release: Fundamentals Vol. V

Label: Brothertiger

• Lone – Jaded

Release: Reality Testing

Label: R&S Records

• Rival Consoles – Slow Song

Release: Night Melody

Label: Erased Tapes

• Greybox – closer

Release: Closer – Single

Label: Greybox

8AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Silver Lining

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• beachowl – Abysmal

Release: Motel Pools – EP

Label: 3361561 Records DK

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

• Luden – Oasis

Release: Locomotion / Oasis – Single

Label: Enhanced Chill

• il:lo – Vega

Release: Vega

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Kasseo – Finale

Release: Finale – Single

Label: K Records

• Firephly – Passage To The Sky

Release: Passage To The Sky – Single

Label: firephly

• Four Tet – Unicorn

Release: Beautiful Rewind

Label: Text Records

• Manatee Commune – Lavender (feat. Vervex)

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Fujii – Long Nights

Release: Spirit Anthem

Label: Puget Sound Collective

• Photay – Off-Piste

Release: Onism

Label: Astro Nautico

• Quantum Dreams – テープがなくなった

Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)

Label: Takeki Tower

• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering

Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• FadedAeon – Out To Sea

Release: Aqueous Anemoia

Label: 1216998 Records DK2

9AM Playlist

• Moonnight Sequence – By the City

Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single

Label: Odysea

• NUAGE – Parallel

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

• Lost Integrity – What You Want

Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP

Label: Lost Integrity

• upusen – Birds

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

• Metic – By the Creek

Release: By the Creek – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Christopher Willits – Clear

Release: Opening

Label: Ghostly International

• Terekke – Need U

Release: Plant Age

Label: L.I.E.S.

• Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)

Label: bibliotek

• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Jon Hopkins – Form by Firelight

Release: Immunity

Label: Domino Recording Co

• Max Cooper – Repetition

Release: Yearning for the Infinite

Label: Mesh

• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late

Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Label: Midwest Collective

• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

