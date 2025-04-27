Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Quantum Dreams, beachowl, Mnemeau and more

Richard J Dalton
April 27, 2025
5 min read
Sunrise light illuminates the mountain peak while the base remains in shadow, with dark blue tones. The sky above is blue with a few scattered clouds.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Quantum Dreams, beachowl, Mnemeau and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Sunrise, But Only on the Mountain”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “Sunrise light illuminates the mountain peak while the base remains in shadow, with dark blue tones. The sky above is blue with a few scattered clouds.”)

Originally aired 27 Apr 2025

6AM Playlist

• Wave damage – Burn Together
  Release: Evil Play – EP
  Label: 4530854 Records DK

• Senoy – —- [Flower]
  Release: M
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Lyli J – Glow
  Release: Spirit Realm – EP
  Label: Monoke Records

• Birocratic – snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Tobias – Something
  Release: Something – Single
  Label: AmbientMusicalGenre

• Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal
  Release: Tiefer Ins System
  Label: Seven Villas Voyage

• Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
  Release: So Soon
  Label: Planet Mu Records Ltd.

• Brothomstates – Mdrmx
  Release: Claro
  Label: Warp Records

• Frameworks – Titles
  Release: Kings
  Label: FRAMEWORKS

• Poldoore & Ian Urbina – Nomad
  Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘The Outlaw Ocean’ – a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
  Label: The Outlaw Ocean LLC

• edapollo – By the River
  Release: Blue Spring
  Label: Opine

• Gold Panda – New Days
  Release: The Work
  Label: PLANCHA

7AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Olivia
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• Ta-Ku – Healing (Hope You’re Well)
  Release: Songs To Break Up To
  Label: HW&W Recordings

• Pbs’73 – VVonderhaze
  Release: Technicolor Dreamer – EP
  Label: Magic Square Records

• edapollo – By the River
  Release: Blue Spring
  Label: Opine

• Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Ideism – Float
  Release: Everblue
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• altered sigh – Until Tomorrow
  Release: Until Tomorrow – Single
  Label: Lost Sounds

• Arovane – Passage to Nagoya (2023 Remaster)
  Release: Lilies (2023 Remaster)
  Label: Keplar

• Florida Skyline – Interlude
  Release: Anesthesia
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Peregrihn – Ambrosia
  Release: Ambrosia – Single
  Label: Peregrihn

• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Lyli J – Agave
  Release: Micro Wanders
  Label: MERLIN – See Blue Audio

• Richard Alfaro – Alone
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Brothertiger – Outer Zone
  Release: Fundamentals Vol. V
  Label: Brothertiger

• Lone – Jaded
  Release: Reality Testing
  Label: R&S Records

• Rival Consoles – Slow Song
  Release: Night Melody
  Label: Erased Tapes

• Greybox – closer
  Release: Closer – Single
  Label: Greybox

8AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Silver Lining
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• beachowl – Abysmal
  Release: Motel Pools – EP
  Label: 3361561 Records DK

• Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
  Release: The Unknown
  Label: SXN

• Luden – Oasis
  Release: Locomotion / Oasis – Single
  Label: Enhanced Chill

• il:lo – Vega
  Release: Vega
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Kasseo – Finale
  Release: Finale – Single
  Label: K Records

• Firephly – Passage To The Sky
  Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
  Label: firephly

• Four Tet – Unicorn
  Release: Beautiful Rewind
  Label: Text Records

• Manatee Commune – Lavender (feat. Vervex)
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Fujii – Long Nights
  Release: Spirit Anthem
  Label: Puget Sound Collective

• Photay – Off-Piste
  Release: Onism
  Label: Astro Nautico

• Quantum Dreams – テープがなくなった
  Release: 黒体放射 (Blackbody Radiation)
  Label: Takeki Tower

• Mnemeau – Blood Maneuvering
  Release: Music You Don’t Show Your Friends
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
  Release: Spirit – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• FadedAeon – Out To Sea
  Release: Aqueous Anemoia
  Label: 1216998 Records DK2

9AM Playlist

• Moonnight Sequence – By the City
  Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single
  Label: Odysea

• NUAGE – Parallel
  Release: Puzzles – EP
  Label: Microfunk Music

• Lost Integrity – What You Want
  Release: Go Where You Wanna Go – EP
  Label: Lost Integrity

• upusen – Birds
  Release: Birds
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Metic – By the Creek
  Release: By the Creek – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Christopher Willits – Clear
  Release: Opening
  Label: Ghostly International

• Terekke – Need U
  Release: Plant Age
  Label: L.I.E.S.

• Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
  Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
  Label: bibliotek

• Peter Bark – Exposed Circuits
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Jon Hopkins – Form by Firelight
  Release: Immunity
  Label: Domino Recording Co

• Max Cooper – Repetition
  Release: Yearning for the Infinite
  Label: Mesh

• Akemi Sato – Stress/Izumi Stays Out Late
  Release: Meoto Iwa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  Label: Midwest Collective

• Chrome Sparks – Your Planet
  Release: Sparks – EP
  Label: Future Classic

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.

Richard J Dalton

