Café Chill playlist: Guggenz, Osvaldo, Teebs and more

Huge thanks to everyone who took part in our membership drive—we’re incredibly grateful for the amazing response! Thanks to your support, we hit our goals for the show. You can catch the full live blog here: https://www.c895.org/2025/04/cafe-chill-live-blog/
Missed this week’s episode of Cafe Chill, or want to hear it again? The latest show features tracks from Guggenz, Osvaldo, Teebs, and more—hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Reed Reflections”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A calm pond reflects a blue sky, tall reeds, and evergreen trees. Small green trees frame the foreground.”)
Originally aired 20 Apr 2025
6AM Playlist
• Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
• Peter Bark – Golden Hour
Release: Empty Rooms
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. I (feat. Naïa Spiral)
Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Forteba – Collective Flora
Release: Collective Flora – Single
Label: Midnight Fashion
• Bad Snacks – Settle In
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
• Manatee Commune – Island
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
• Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
• Zane Alexander – End of Eons
Release: End of Eons – Single
Label: Zane Alexander
• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
Label: Unseen
• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
• Yu-Utsu – Clear
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
• cerulean – Imagine
Release: Imagine – Single
Label: 1369135 Records DK
• Monster Rally – Baja Samba
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There
Release: Here & There – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
• Swimming TV – With You
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
7AM Playlist
• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
• Birocratic – snowdown
Release: Snowdown – Single
Label: Birocracy
• Mvnners – Her in Mind
Release: Her in Mind – Single
Label: SXN
• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Label: Petite Douceur
• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
• Hotel Pools – Spring
Release: Constant
Label: Wild Nature
• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
• Bibio – Look at Orion!
Release: Silver Wilkinson
Label: Warp Records
• Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
• früit – Gemology
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: SXN
• Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
8AM Playlist
• Osvaldo – Leeches
Release: Rising Tides 012
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
• Swimming TV – Shaman
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• DNZ – Wanderlust
Release: Wanderlust – Single
Label: DNZ
• Takeleave – You
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Monster Rally – Tropical Showers
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
• Pbs’73 – Butterfly Inside
Release: Yesterday Network
Label: 635970 Records DK
• Emancipator – Baralku
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
• Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
Release: Beloved Exile
Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.
• Guggenz – This Love I’ve Met
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
• X3SR – All That U Have
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Murmurs
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.
• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: FLORA
• Rosentwig – Labyrinth
Release: Dreamstate
Label: 904678 Records DK
9AM Playlist
• Orange Crush – Tangerine Rush
Release: Tangerine Rush – Single
Label: Orange Crush
• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: ConcernedApe
• Lux Natura – rains
Release: ephemerals – EP
Label: 686323 Records DK
• THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…
Release: archive.01: the_cabin
Label: THC.XLR
• Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Evenings – Babe (Shigeto Remix)
Release: Yore
Label: World Limited Recordings
• Swimming TV – Falling
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
Release: I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel)
Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International
• Senoy – — [World]
Release: M
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• AWITW – Mornings
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
• Jinsang – Untold
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love
Release: Portrait II – EP
Label: Jameson Hodge
• Rival Consoles – Untravel
Release: Persona
Label: Erased Tapes
• Tycho – Glider
Release: Epoch
Label: Ghostly International
• Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Release: Memory
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Flamingosis – Oakland (feat. Bollywood Life)
Release: Great Hair
Label: Flamingosis
