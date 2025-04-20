Café Chill playlist: Guggenz, Osvaldo, Teebs and more

Cafe Chill

A calm pond reflects a blue sky, tall reeds, and evergreen trees. Small green trees frame the foreground.

Huge thanks to everyone who took part in our membership drive—we’re incredibly grateful for the amazing response! Thanks to your support, we hit our goals for the show. You can catch the full live blog here: https://www.c895.org/2025/04/cafe-chill-live-blog/

Missed this week’s episode of Cafe Chill, or want to hear it again? The latest show features tracks from Guggenz, Osvaldo, Teebs, and more—hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Reed Reflections”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A calm pond reflects a blue sky, tall reeds, and evergreen trees. Small green trees frame the foreground.”)

Originally aired 20 Apr 2025

6AM Playlist

• Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Peter Bark – Golden Hour
  Release: Empty Rooms
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. I (feat. Naïa Spiral)
  Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
  Release: Community Broadcasting
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Forteba – Collective Flora
  Release: Collective Flora – Single
  Label: Midnight Fashion

• Bad Snacks – Settle In
  Release: Bathtub Bumps
  Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Manatee Commune – Island
  Release: Brush
  Label: Record Union

• Volo – Wild Mind
  Release: Wild Mind – EP
  Label: Vibecast

• Zane Alexander – End of Eons
  Release: End of Eons – Single
  Label: Zane Alexander

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
  Release: Currents – Single
  Label: YOUTH 83

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream
  Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single
  Label: Unseen

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader
  Release: Isles in Indigo
  Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Yu-Utsu – Clear
  Release: Yu-Utsu
  Label: Midwest Collective

• cerulean – Imagine
  Release: Imagine – Single
  Label: 1369135 Records DK

• Monster Rally – Baja Samba
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There
  Release: Here & There – Single
  Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Swimming TV – With You
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

7AM Playlist

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
  Release: Pretty World
  Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Birocratic – snowdown
  Release: Snowdown – Single
  Label: Birocracy

• Mvnners – Her in Mind
  Release: Her in Mind – Single
  Label: SXN

• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
  Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
  Label: Petite Douceur

• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District
  Release: Conditioned Air
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Hotel Pools – Spring
  Release: Constant
  Label: Wild Nature

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
  Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
  Label: Cialyn

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: Ghostly International

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
  Release: Viewers Like You
  Label: 635970 Records DK

• Bibio – Look at Orion!
  Release: Silver Wilkinson
  Label: Warp Records

• Shigeto – Miss U
  Release: No Better Time Than Now
  Label: Ghostly International

• früit – Gemology
  Release: Opal Melt – EP
  Label: SXN

• Sundrenched – Tomorrow
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

8AM Playlist

• Osvaldo – Leeches
  Release: Rising Tides 012
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Teebs – NES
  Release: Did It Again – Single
  Label: Brainfeeder

• Swimming TV – Shaman
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• DNZ – Wanderlust
  Release: Wanderlust – Single
  Label: DNZ

• Takeleave – You
  Release: Inner Sea
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Monster Rally – Tropical Showers
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

• Pbs’73 – Butterfly Inside
  Release: Yesterday Network
  Label: 635970 Records DK

• Emancipator – Baralku
  Release: Baralku
  Label: Loci Records

• Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
  Release: Ornithology – EP
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile
  Release: Beloved Exile
  Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Guggenz – This Love I’ve Met
  Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
  Label: Chillhop Music

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
  Release: Spirits of the River
  Label: Mystery Circles

• X3SR – All That U Have
  Release: Infinite – EP
  Label: X3SR

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Murmurs
  Release: Ultrasound
  Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
  Release: Modern Compromise – Single
  Label: FLORA

• Rosentwig – Labyrinth
  Release: Dreamstate
  Label: 904678 Records DK

9AM Playlist

• Orange Crush – Tangerine Rush
  Release: Tangerine Rush – Single
  Label: Orange Crush

• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)
  Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: ConcernedApe

• Lux Natura – rains
  Release: ephemerals – EP
  Label: 686323 Records DK

• THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…
  Release: archive.01: the_cabin
  Label: THC.XLR

• Sundrenched – Tomorrow
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Evenings – Babe (Shigeto Remix)
  Release: Yore
  Label: World Limited Recordings

• Swimming TV – Falling
  Release: Raindance – EP
  Label: Cosmonostro

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush
  Release: I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel)
  Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Senoy – — [World]
  Release: M
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• AWITW – Mornings
  Release: Inside World
  Label: Golden Forest Records

• Jinsang – Untold
  Release: Life
  Label: VinDig

• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love
  Release: Portrait II – EP
  Label: Jameson Hodge

• Rival Consoles – Untravel
  Release: Persona
  Label: Erased Tapes

• Tycho – Glider
  Release: Epoch
  Label: Ghostly International

• Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
  Release: Memory
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Flamingosis – Oakland (feat. Bollywood Life)
  Release: Great Hair
  Label: Flamingosis

