Café Chill playlist: Guggenz, Osvaldo, Teebs and more

Huge thanks to everyone who took part in our membership drive—we’re incredibly grateful for the amazing response! Thanks to your support, we hit our goals for the show. You can catch the full live blog here: https://www.c895.org/2025/04/cafe-chill-live-blog/

Missed this week’s episode of Cafe Chill, or want to hear it again? The latest show features tracks from Guggenz, Osvaldo, Teebs, and more—hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Reed Reflections”. Source: Team Cafe Chill. (Alt Text: “A calm pond reflects a blue sky, tall reeds, and evergreen trees. Small green trees frame the foreground.”)

Originally aired 20 Apr 2025

6AM Playlist

• Birocratic, Brock Berrigan, iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Music

• Peter Bark – Golden Hour

Release: Empty Rooms

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Feverkin – Eternal Ascent pt. I (feat. Naïa Spiral)

Release: Eternal Ascent (Original Soundtrack) – EP

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Hello Meteor – Heated Seats

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Forteba – Collective Flora

Release: Collective Flora – Single

Label: Midnight Fashion

• Bad Snacks – Settle In

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

• Manatee Commune – Island

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

• Volo – Wild Mind

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

• Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Release: End of Eons – Single

Label: Zane Alexander

• YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

Release: Currents – Single

Label: YOUTH 83

• Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Helios and Hollie Kennif – Slow Motion Dream

Release: Slow Motion Dream – Single

Label: Unseen

• RUMTUM – Shade Fader

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

• Yu-Utsu – Clear

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

• cerulean – Imagine

Release: Imagine – Single

Label: 1369135 Records DK

• Monster Rally – Baja Samba

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

• Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There

Release: Here & There – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

• Swimming TV – With You

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

7AM Playlist

• BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

• Birocratic – snowdown

Release: Snowdown – Single

Label: Birocracy

• Mvnners – Her in Mind

Release: Her in Mind – Single

Label: SXN

• Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Label: Petite Douceur

• Hello Meteor – The Ceramic District

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

• Hotel Pools – Spring

Release: Constant

Label: Wild Nature

• Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

• Tycho – Dictaphone’s Lament

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

• Bibio – Look at Orion!

Release: Silver Wilkinson

Label: Warp Records

• Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

• früit – Gemology

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: SXN

• Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

8AM Playlist

• Osvaldo – Leeches

Release: Rising Tides 012

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

• Swimming TV – Shaman

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• DNZ – Wanderlust

Release: Wanderlust – Single

Label: DNZ

• Takeleave – You

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Monster Rally – Tropical Showers

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

• Pbs’73 – Butterfly Inside

Release: Yesterday Network

Label: 635970 Records DK

• Emancipator – Baralku

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

• Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Steve Moore – Beloved Exile

Release: Beloved Exile

Label: Temporary Residence Ltd.

• Guggenz – This Love I’ve Met

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016

Label: Chillhop Music

• Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

• X3SR – All That U Have

Release: Infinite – EP

Label: X3SR

• A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Murmurs

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Tone Tree Music / Wild Nature / Stratford Ct.

• Teen Daze – Modern Compromise

Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Label: FLORA

• Rosentwig – Labyrinth

Release: Dreamstate

Label: 904678 Records DK

9AM Playlist

• Orange Crush – Tangerine Rush

Release: Tangerine Rush – Single

Label: Orange Crush

• ConcernedApe – Volcano Mines (Forgotten World)

Release: Stardew Valley 1.5 (Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: ConcernedApe

• Lux Natura – rains

Release: ephemerals – EP

Label: 686323 Records DK

• THC.XLR – see ya space cowboy…

Release: archive.01: the_cabin

Label: THC.XLR

• Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Evenings – Babe (Shigeto Remix)

Release: Yore

Label: World Limited Recordings

• Swimming TV – Falling

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Brush

Release: I Could Be Your Dog (Prequel)

Label: MERLIN – Ghostly International

• Senoy – — [World]

Release: M

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• AWITW – Mornings

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

• Jinsang – Untold

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

• Jameson Hodge – Self Loathe Self Love

Release: Portrait II – EP

Label: Jameson Hodge

• Rival Consoles – Untravel

Release: Persona

Label: Erased Tapes

• Tycho – Glider

Release: Epoch

Label: Ghostly International

• Oatmello – Wun For the Trees

Release: Memory

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Flamingosis – Oakland (feat. Bollywood Life)

Release: Great Hair

Label: Flamingosis

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.