c895 is OUT & ABOUT for Seafair!

Harmony Soleil
August 1, 2025
Promotional banner for Lake City Summer Festival & Parade with a smiling individual holding a dog and a C98.5 radio station fan, event details on the left with date and time, and 'JET BLAST BASH' text on a dynamic orange background to the right.
This Seafair weekend we are kicking off the party in our own backyard and wrapping it up in the path of the Blue Angels.
 
We are so excited to be at the Lake City Summer Festival this Saturday from 10:30am-4pm! Look for the big pink tent near the car show on 125th and Lake City Way, we’ll be bringing the tunes, the prize wheel and the perfect North Seattle vibes! Plus, our very own Lake City born and raised Harmony Soleil will be in the mix for the c895 Dance Party from 4:30-7pm!
 
Then on Sunday, we will be at the Museum of Flight for Jet Blast Bash! Jet Blast Bash is the Museum’s annual Seafair weekend outdoor festival! Watch the takeoffs and landings for the Boeing Seafair Air Show, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, grab a bite to eat from your choice of six food trucks and more! Find the c895 pink tent to say hi to students and staff, plus you can spin our prize wheel for exclusive c895 merch!
We’ll also be broadcasting live from BOTH events so make sure to tune in Saturday and Sunday!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

