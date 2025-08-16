Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – Saturday August 16th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
August 16, 2025
1 min read
Promotional flyer for The Vortex underground dance music event, featuring DJ Will Barentz at the decks. The event is scheduled for August 16, 2025, at venue C895. The flyer has a deep blue theme with stylized text and detailed designs, highlighting genres like deep house, techno, and electro.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Yamyam and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of house from deep and minimal to an hour of organic, catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Will Barentz
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Text on a dark background reading "THE REVOLUTION MIX - Revolution is not a one-time event. IT'S A VIBE W/DJLADYLOVE" with a golden skull graphic below the text.
FeaturedIt's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 8/15

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! “The Revolution will not be Televised it will be on the radio” – this week DJ Lady Love is...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu