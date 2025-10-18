FeaturedFestival

Boo! Seattle Take Over Weekend is on NOW!

Harmony Soleil
October 17, 2025
1 min read
Promotional banner for 'BOO Seattle' featuring a lineup of six diverse DJs standing against a background of dark, eerie trees with a vibrant red overlay.

Are you brave enough to enter… the c895 Boo Seattle Takeover Weekend?

We are going in the mix with Ely Oaks, Lauren Mia, Dimitri Vegas plus our very own Mia Maya b2b Sloane Motion, Benny Benassi and Mau P! Plus we will have tracks from featured artists like Marshmello, Zedd, Delta Heavy, Disco Lines, Ray Volpe and more! Its happening Friday night and ALL DAY Saturday and Sunday!

Listen to get hyped for the festival, taking over WAMU Theater Halloweekend, October 31st and November 1st!

Listen all weekend long during the mixes for your chance to qualify to win our ghoulishly good Boo! Seattle Grand Prize Package: VIP tickets to Boo Seattle, exclusive merch, a locker for your festival looks, and a two-night stay at W Seattle on the weekend of the festival, October 31st and November 1st!

Then, once the mixes have cast their spell, wake up on Monday morning October 20th and Drew Bailey will announce the Boo! Seattle Grand Prize Winner! If you win be looking for a call from Drew Bailey as early as 6am!

The Boo Seattle Takeover Weekend is haunting the c895 airwaves from October 17th-October 19th!

Promotional image for Bumbershoot Music Festival in Seattle, featuring event details for Halloween weekend, Oct 31 - Nov 1, 2025. The background is a vivid red with stylized, dark branches, and the event lineup includes music artists like Zedd, and many others listed in artistic white and red text.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for C89.5's Boo Seattle Take Over Weekend event with stylized red and black theme.
Festival

c895 Boo! Seattle Take Over Weekend

Are you brave enough to enter… the c895 Boo Seattle Takeover Weekend? Starting Friday, October 17th and running until 6pm on Sunday, October 19th, c895 is unleashing a weekend of mixes from festival ghouls like Ely Oaks, Lauren Mia, Dimitri Vegas...

Text on a dark background reading "THE REVOLUTION MIX - Revolution is not a one-time event. IT'S A VIBE W/DJLADYLOVE" with a golden skull graphic below the text.
FeaturedIt's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 8/15

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! “The Revolution will not be Televised it will be on the radio” – this week DJ Lady Love is...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu