Boo! Seattle Take Over Weekend is on NOW!

Are you brave enough to enter… the c895 Boo Seattle Takeover Weekend?

We are going in the mix with Ely Oaks, Lauren Mia, Dimitri Vegas plus our very own Mia Maya b2b Sloane Motion, Benny Benassi and Mau P! Plus we will have tracks from featured artists like Marshmello, Zedd, Delta Heavy, Disco Lines, Ray Volpe and more! Its happening Friday night and ALL DAY Saturday and Sunday!

Listen to get hyped for the festival, taking over WAMU Theater Halloweekend, October 31st and November 1st!

Listen all weekend long during the mixes for your chance to qualify to win our ghoulishly good Boo! Seattle Grand Prize Package: VIP tickets to Boo Seattle, exclusive merch, a locker for your festival looks, and a two-night stay at W Seattle on the weekend of the festival, October 31st and November 1st!

Then, once the mixes have cast their spell, wake up on Monday morning October 20th and Drew Bailey will announce the Boo! Seattle Grand Prize Winner! If you win be looking for a call from Drew Bailey as early as 6am!

The Boo Seattle Takeover Weekend is haunting the c895 airwaves from October 17th-October 19th!