Sub 49 Radio is Coming to c895!

c895 Welcomes Sub 49 Radio to Sunday Nights!

c895 has a new show coming this month! We’re excited to welcome Sub 49 Radio to Sunday nights, rotating with ‘Color Theory’ at 8 p.m.

Inspired by the namesake Seattle record label, Sub 49 Radio explores everything from the dark and heavy to the groovy and melodic. The show plays mixes from local and international DJs, with a strong emphasis on the Pacific Northwest and its incredible Electronic Music Scene!

Sub 49 Radio will be hosted and produced by label head James Gatz and co-owner Grayson Rose. When asked about the start of the show, the two hosts shared their vision:

Behind the Mic: The Hosts’ Vision

Rose: “Sub 49 Radio is our way of celebrating the incredible artists we’re surrounded by — from our own label roster to the wider Seattle music community. Each episode is about connection: sharing the mixes, stories, and personalities that make this scene so vibrant. We’re excited to give listeners an inside look at the people behind the music and to keep building a bridge between Seattle’s underground and the rest of the world.”

Gatz: “I’ve always dreamed of becoming a radio host since I was a kid, but I never expected the record label to take me there. The label started as a way to showcase all the talent Seattle has to offer. Now, we get to take this mission a step further with Sub 49 Radio. We’re thrilled to introduce Seattle to all the amazing artists we’ve signed over the past six years, both from our own backyard and from around the world.”

Meet the Debut Artist: Lowkeydinthehouse

The first episode of Sub 49 Radio will feature Seattle-based DJ and bass house producer, Lowkeydinthehouse.

The label signed Lowkeydinthehouse, DeAnna, with her track “Hot Stuff” on February 19, 2024. The label wanted to start the series with a ”

BANG” and hosting Lowkeydinthehouse for the first episode was a no-brainer. DeAnna is a down-to-earth human being, a fun conversationalist, and a talented producer, making her a natural choice.

Lowkeydinthehouse is the third female artist Sub 49 has signed, but more importantly, she is the first female artist from Seattle to join Sub 49 Records (besides our first leader, Lucy Le Freak).

Rose and Gatz further explained the show’s focus: “Sub 49 Radio is a radio show by Sub 49 Records, a House music record label from Seattle since 2018. The radio show will showcase artists who have released on Sub 49 Records, both within Seattle and internationally. Sub 49 will also aim to shine the spotlight on local Seattle artists who we’ve come across on our journey.”

How to Listen

Listen to the debut show on October 26th at 8 p.m. on c895! Catch the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs, and listen to the full artist interview as a stand-alone podcast.