It’s A Vibe – 10/24

Harmony Soleil
October 24, 2025
1 min read
Promotional image for "It's A Vibe DJ Lady Love," featuring a DJ at a turntable in a club with a disco ball, neon lights, and '80s style decor, announcing a show on Friday at 8 PM.

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLove and ‘It’s A Vibe’!  She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend!

From the DJ queen herself about tonight’s show: “Take a ride with me thru da “80’s. We gone visit some Pop, RNB and a lil bit of some  somethin somethin.. !”
DJLADYLOVE READY TO BRING SOME HEAT AND GET THAT CHILL OUT OF YA.  Artist like Steve Winwood, Level 42, Tom Tom Club, Raydio, Til Tuesday, New Edition Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson Bruce Springsteen and more.
Ring the alarm it’s gonna be on FIYAH!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

