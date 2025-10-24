It’s A Vibe – 10/24

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLove and ‘It’s A Vibe’! She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend!

From the DJ queen herself about tonight’s show: “Take a ride with me thru da “80’s. We gone visit some Pop, RNB and a lil bit of some somethin somethin.. !”

DJLADYLOVE READY TO BRING SOME HEAT AND GET THAT CHILL OUT OF YA. Artist like Steve Winwood, Level 42, Tom Tom Club, Raydio, Til Tuesday, New Edition Chaka Khan, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson Bruce Springsteen and more.

Ring the alarm it’s gonna be on FIYAH!