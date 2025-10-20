Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 21: October 19th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
October 19, 2025
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon - Color Theory," featuring vibrant, colorful graphics surrounding a central emblem, scheduled for October 19, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific, tagged as Episode 21.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 2nd at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

Hour 1

Quicksand Prelude (Nick Wax Mashup of S&S Mix) – A&B and Zoe Johnston vs Modera
Adrift – Au5, Psyuri
Tell My Heart (feat. Dani Senior) – Nora En Pure
Your Eyes – Hugo Cantarra & Warung
Knockout – Emanuel Satie, Maga & Mâhfoud
Do My Thing – Blookah & Annalisa Fernandez
Bladerunner (Dark Mix) – Enlight
Echoes – Cristoph & Diana Miro
Blast from the Past – nilsix, Ørjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma
Feels Real – Freestylers & Greenflamez
FAVORITE FLAVOR – James Gatz
Living in Color (feat. Jeoff Harris) – Audien
LONELY – Alex LeMirage
idontcare – GUI2IN & past12
I’d Choose You All Again – Celestial Void & LÚTHIEN fav pastel

Hour 2

Friends – Subtronics x Linney
LET IT IN – Ray Volpe & RUNN
Scared To Be Lonely (feat. Lexi Scatena) – LOCKBOX & Aaron Shirk
Champagne (feat. Dia Frampton) – yetep
Wildfire (Extended Mix) – Somna pres. Rodi Style
WANT it – Galena Crew
Ghost In The Machine – nilsix (Ørjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma)
NOVOCAINE – ALLEYCVT
Cry – AVELLO and Adventure Club
We Are Both Cats – Kuroneko
Same High (feat. Trella) – sabai
Look at Me Now – BEAUZ, JKRS
GIRLBOSS (Clean Radio Edit) – Sara Landry
All The Things She Said (Culture Shock Version) – t.A.T.u.
Hear That Sound – Georgie Riot, Medii & Gracie Van Brunt fav color
Fireflies – ÆONMODE & ANY

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

