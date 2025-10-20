Color Theory Episode 21: October 19th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 2nd at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1
|Quicksand Prelude (Nick Wax Mashup of S&S Mix) – A&B and Zoe Johnston vs Modera
|Adrift – Au5, Psyuri
|Tell My Heart (feat. Dani Senior) – Nora En Pure
|Your Eyes – Hugo Cantarra & Warung
|Knockout – Emanuel Satie, Maga & Mâhfoud
|Do My Thing – Blookah & Annalisa Fernandez
|Bladerunner (Dark Mix) – Enlight
|Echoes – Cristoph & Diana Miro
|Blast from the Past – nilsix, Ørjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma
|Feels Real – Freestylers & Greenflamez
|FAVORITE FLAVOR – James Gatz
|Living in Color (feat. Jeoff Harris) – Audien
|LONELY – Alex LeMirage
|idontcare – GUI2IN & past12
|I’d Choose You All Again – Celestial Void & LÚTHIEN
|fav pastel
Hour 2
|Friends – Subtronics x Linney
|LET IT IN – Ray Volpe & RUNN
|Scared To Be Lonely (feat. Lexi Scatena) – LOCKBOX & Aaron Shirk
|Champagne (feat. Dia Frampton) – yetep
|Wildfire (Extended Mix) – Somna pres. Rodi Style
|WANT it – Galena Crew
|Ghost In The Machine – nilsix (Ørjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma)
|NOVOCAINE – ALLEYCVT
|Cry – AVELLO and Adventure Club
|We Are Both Cats – Kuroneko
|Same High (feat. Trella) – sabai
|Look at Me Now – BEAUZ, JKRS
|GIRLBOSS (Clean Radio Edit) – Sara Landry
|All The Things She Said (Culture Shock Version) – t.A.T.u.
|Hear That Sound – Georgie Riot, Medii & Gracie Van Brunt
|fav color
|Fireflies – ÆONMODE & ANY
