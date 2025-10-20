Color Theory Episode 21: October 19th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, November 2nd at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening

Hour 1

Quicksand Prelude (Nick Wax Mashup of S&S Mix) – A&B and Zoe Johnston vs Modera Adrift – Au5, Psyuri Tell My Heart (feat. Dani Senior) – Nora En Pure Your Eyes – Hugo Cantarra & Warung Knockout – Emanuel Satie, Maga & Mâhfoud Do My Thing – Blookah & Annalisa Fernandez Bladerunner (Dark Mix) – Enlight Echoes – Cristoph & Diana Miro Blast from the Past – nilsix, Ørjan Nilsen & Mark Sixma Feels Real – Freestylers & Greenflamez FAVORITE FLAVOR – James Gatz Living in Color (feat. Jeoff Harris) – Audien LONELY – Alex LeMirage idontcare – GUI2IN & past12 I’d Choose You All Again – Celestial Void & LÚTHIEN fav pastel

Hour 2