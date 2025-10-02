Festival

c895 Boo! Seattle Take Over Weekend

Harmony Soleil
October 2, 2025
Promotional banner for C89.5's Boo Seattle Take Over Weekend event with stylized red and black theme.

Are you brave enough to enter… the c895 Boo Seattle Takeover Weekend?

Starting Friday, October 17th and running until 6pm on Sunday, October 19th, c895 is unleashing a weekend of mixes from festival ghouls like Ely Oaks, Lauren Mia, Dimitri Vegas plus our very own Mia Maya b2b Sloane Motion and more! The mixes will continue for the entire weekend, getting you hyped for the festival, taking over WAMU Theater Halloweekend, October 31st and November 1st!

Listen all weekend long during the mixes for your chance to qualify to win our ghoulishly good Boo! Seattle Grand Prize Package: VIP tickets to Boo Seattle, exclusive merch, a locker for your festival looks, and a two-night stay at W Seattle on the weekend of the festival, October 31st and November 1st!

Then, once the mixes have cast their spell, wake up on Monday morning October 20th and Drew Bailey will announce the Boo! Seattle Grand Prize Winner!

The Boo Seattle Takeover Weekend is haunting the c895 airwaves from October 17th-October 19th!

Promotional image for Bumbershoot Music Festival in Seattle, featuring event details for Halloween weekend, Oct 31 - Nov 1, 2025. The background is a vivid red with stylized, dark branches, and the event lineup includes music artists like Zedd, and many others listed in artistic white and red text.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

