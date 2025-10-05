Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 20: October 5th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
October 5, 2025
Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, October 19th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule!

Hour 1

Free (feat. Sara Benyo & Gabriel Eli) [KPOP DEMON HUNTERS REMIX] – ARMNHMR & LOCKBOX Cover of KPop Demon Hunters “Free” written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk
and Mark Sonnenblick
produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk
and Ian Eisendrath
performed by EJAE and Andrew Choi
Dingus – Subtronics x Wooli x LEVEL UP
Magic Frog – Ganja White Night x LSDREAM x ProbCause
Find It In Your Mind VIP – Steller & Zingara
Save Tonight (feat. HALIENE) – SLANDER
Brain on Dubstep – Bear Grillz
Breathe Underwater – Infected Mushroom and Blastoyz present Psy Trance Mafia
Against All Odds – Amidy, Space Yeti
The Look In My Eyes – Whiteno1se x Davee x Ela x Livicious
I See You (Lost Wolves Remix) – Dabin, Nurko & Skylar Grey
ALIVE – ALLEYCVT
By the Light of the Moon – Seven Lions, Kerli favorite color
Last Time (feat. Linney) – Jason Ross
I See You – Audien Vocalist is Aura. Additional composers: Antoine Chatenet, and Alessandra Günthardt

Hour 2

Yet To Come (feat. Kyler England) – Alexander Popov
Melodious (Lloyde B Radio Edit) – SICKCODE
Ten Seconds Before Sunrise – Markus Schulz, BLR originally by Tiësto
Heaven Needed You More – Ilan Bluestone, Fil Straughan
Dream You (Extended Club Mix) – Chris Giuliano
Mayday (Original Mix) – Memory Loss Presents LÜNA
Rain – Miss Monique
Rose – Joris Voorn
Trouble (feat. maryjo) – Two Friends
Call of the Void – Monolink
It’s Always Darkest Before The Dawn – mölly (USA) favorite pastel – new out on Colorize
Miyanosawa – Qrion
Another Light – Banaati, Boy North & Tailor
Into The Light – Above & Beyond

