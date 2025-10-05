Color Theory Episode 20: October 5th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, October 19th at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening
Hour 1
|Free (feat. Sara Benyo & Gabriel Eli) [KPOP DEMON HUNTERS REMIX] – ARMNHMR & LOCKBOX
|Cover of KPop Demon Hunters “Free” written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk
and Mark Sonnenblick
produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk
and Ian Eisendrath
performed by EJAE and Andrew Choi
|Dingus – Subtronics x Wooli x LEVEL UP
|Magic Frog – Ganja White Night x LSDREAM x ProbCause
|Find It In Your Mind VIP – Steller & Zingara
|Save Tonight (feat. HALIENE) – SLANDER
|Brain on Dubstep – Bear Grillz
|Breathe Underwater – Infected Mushroom and Blastoyz present Psy Trance Mafia
|Against All Odds – Amidy, Space Yeti
|The Look In My Eyes – Whiteno1se x Davee x Ela x Livicious
|I See You (Lost Wolves Remix) – Dabin, Nurko & Skylar Grey
|ALIVE – ALLEYCVT
|By the Light of the Moon – Seven Lions, Kerli
|favorite color
|Last Time (feat. Linney) – Jason Ross
|I See You – Audien
|Vocalist is Aura. Additional composers: Antoine Chatenet, and Alessandra Günthardt
Hour 2
|Yet To Come (feat. Kyler England) – Alexander Popov
|Melodious (Lloyde B Radio Edit) – SICKCODE
|Ten Seconds Before Sunrise – Markus Schulz, BLR
|originally by Tiësto
|Heaven Needed You More – Ilan Bluestone, Fil Straughan
|Dream You (Extended Club Mix) – Chris Giuliano
|Mayday (Original Mix) – Memory Loss Presents LÜNA
|Rain – Miss Monique
|Rose – Joris Voorn
|Trouble (feat. maryjo) – Two Friends
|Call of the Void – Monolink
|It’s Always Darkest Before The Dawn – mölly (USA)
|favorite pastel – new out on Colorize
|Miyanosawa – Qrion
|Another Light – Banaati, Boy North & Tailor
|Into The Light – Above & Beyond
