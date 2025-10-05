Color Theory Episode 20: October 5th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

Hour 1

Free (feat. Sara Benyo & Gabriel Eli) [KPOP DEMON HUNTERS REMIX] – ARMNHMR & LOCKBOX Cover of KPop Demon Hunters “Free” written by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk

and Mark Sonnenblick

produced by Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk

and Ian Eisendrath

performed by EJAE and Andrew Choi Dingus – Subtronics x Wooli x LEVEL UP Magic Frog – Ganja White Night x LSDREAM x ProbCause Find It In Your Mind VIP – Steller & Zingara Save Tonight (feat. HALIENE) – SLANDER Brain on Dubstep – Bear Grillz Breathe Underwater – Infected Mushroom and Blastoyz present Psy Trance Mafia Against All Odds – Amidy, Space Yeti The Look In My Eyes – Whiteno1se x Davee x Ela x Livicious I See You (Lost Wolves Remix) – Dabin, Nurko & Skylar Grey ALIVE – ALLEYCVT By the Light of the Moon – Seven Lions, Kerli favorite color Last Time (feat. Linney) – Jason Ross I See You – Audien Vocalist is Aura. Additional composers: Antoine Chatenet, and Alessandra Günthardt

Hour 2