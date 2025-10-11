Thank you for supporting c89.5!

Thanks to everyone who contributed to c89.5 during our Fall Fund Drive. We exceeded our goal, with 235 new monthly members joining this Fall! Your passion for dance music, for our educational mission, and, most importantly, your willingness to put your money behind it; that’s what makes c89.5 possible! Thanks for being part of our Rave-olution!

Bruce Wirth I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)

