Membership

Thank you for supporting c89.5!

Bruce Wirth
October 10, 2025
1 min read
Hearts flowing through C89.5

Thanks to everyone who contributed to c89.5 during our Fall Fund Drive.

We exceeded our goal, with 235 new monthly members joining this Fall!

Your passion for dance music, for our educational mission, and, most importantly, your willingness to put your money behind it; that’s what makes c89.5 possible!

Thanks for being part of our Rave-olution!

Bruce Wirth

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A photo of a person wearing headphones, leaning over a turntable
MembershipSave the Wave

Support Save the Wave –>

Every week, DJ Trent Von mixes classic New Wave tracks and rarities from 80’s for the best New Wave dance music show on the planet. It’s a dance mix you can only get on c89.5 and the secret is listener support. You know the feds axed CPB...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu