The Top 89 Countdown of 2025 Incoming…!

Join c89.5 staff, students, show hosts and DJs on New Year’s Eve as we countdown the biggest songs of the year from 89 to #1! Dance your way out of 2025 with the most essential list of dance music of the year, plus during the countdown you’ll hear special shout outs from artists like Austin Millz, Z3LLA, Armin van Buuren, Lena Leno and more. c89.5 show hosts, students and DJs will also share their exclusive picks from the year representing genres from bass to chill, house to industrial, representing the spectrum of shows on c89.5.

You can also listen to the countdown again all through New Years Day, so set a reminder to listen at 6pm on 12/31 and save this page for the full list and audio once the countdown is over. Listen starting at 6pm on New Years Eve and catch the #1 song of the year right as the ball (and BEAT) drops!

The c89.5 Top 89 Countdown of 2025 is presented by Seattle Center’s Holidays at The Center, with the full event calendar at SeattleCenter.com/Holidays!

Dive into the list from 2024 below and check out lists from the 90s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s HERE!