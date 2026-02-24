See Her Be Her 2026 Full Schedule!

Here at c895, we believe that if you can see it, you can be it. That’s why we are beyond thrilled to announce the full day-to-night schedule for See Her Be Her 2026!

This isn’t just another industry event; it’s a full-throttle experience designed to bridge the gap between aspiring creators and the legends currently shaping the electronic music landscape. Whether you’re looking to master the decks, understand the business of your brand, or simply find your community, this is where you belong.

Starting at noon, we’re diving deep into the heartbeat of the industry and rolling through the most important topics facing our community and the wider music industry with a line up of panel discussions!

Panel Discussions: Deep Dives & Conversations

Location: W Seattle Meeting Space

From safety and representation to the logistics of building a massive festival, our panels feature the voices moving the needle in Seattle and beyond!

Time Topic Hosted By 12:15 Safety In Nightlife Overdose Prevention Collective (Hosted by Mai Tai) 1:15 Representation in Today’s Industry CIRCA INC (Hosted by Christina Greenberg) 2:15 Build the Night You Want to Attend CODEX, Coffeeton, Dilly Disco, Abundance Social Club 3:15 Your Name Is Your Brand Girl at the Show & Codex Collective (Hosted by Megatron) 4:00 The Power of Mentorship Harmony Soleil 5:00 Building A Festival ViVID Presents, DREAMSTATE, Mariacella (Hosted by Shades of Day)

Workshops: Master Your Craft

Location: W Seattle Meeting Space

These sessions are designed to give you real skills you can use the moment you leave hosted by knowledgeable leaders in the Seattle community!

12:15 | Production 101: Get under the hood of track creation in Ableton with Miss Min.D (SEMPA)

1:15 | DJing 101: Learn the fundamentals of the booth with LowkeyDintheHouse (Sub49 Records)

2:15 | Shuffling 101: Movement is medicine. Get your footwork right with Mainstage Shufflers

3:15 | What Are We Wearing?: Fashion and identity in dance music with Leah York & TEL0SITY.

4:15 | Networking Opportunity: The most important hour of your day. Meet your future collaborators!

5:15 | Chemistry or Skillset?: The art of the B2B with BexFromChicago & SKA (MMBASSY).

Once the workshops wrap and you’ve grabbed some food from the kitchen at W Seattle, we shift from the classroom to the dance floor. We’re closing out See Her Be Her with a high-octane showcase featuring a lineup of absolute heavyweights.

Mai Tai

Harmony Soleil

Mia Maya b2b Sloane Motion

Headliner: BEXXIE

The Brooklyn-based DJ and producer BEXXIE has been taking the world by storm with her emotive, driving sound and as a leader in the world of dance music, she is the perfect way to wrap up See Her Be Her 2026!

See Her Be Her is about more than just one day; it’s about the connections that last a lifetime. Spaces for workshops are limited, so don’t wait to secure your spot in the room!