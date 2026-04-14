Planned Transmitter Outage!

Heads up, c895 listeners! This week we will be performing some scheduled maintenance on our transmitter and we want to give you the run down about what you can expect, how you can still listen to c895 during the time that our FM signal is down and when we will be back on the air!

To keep our signal strong and clear for the long haul, our over-the-air broadcast signal will be powered down for tower maintenance starting Wednesday, April 15th at 10:00 PM and we expect to be back on your radio dial in the Puget Sound by 5:00 AM Thursday morning.

Don’t worry, this is a planned outage that will help keep the c895 signal strong for the year to come!

While the radio signal takes a break over night, the music will NOT stop! You can still catch every track and every show through our digital platforms:

Online: Stream directly from your browser at c895.org .

Smartphone App: Take us anywhere! Just open the c895 app on your phone.

Smart Speakers: Just tell your smart device to “Play c895” to keep the party going at home.

On-Demand: It’s the perfect time to catch up on any specialty shows you might have missed via our On Demand archive (also available through the c895 app)!

Thanks for your patience while we work on the tech side of things. We’ll be back on 89.5 FM before you wake up on Thursday!