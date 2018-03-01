 Donate
C89.5
 

Uncategorized

March 1, 2018
0 comments »

More articles by »
Written by: Harmony Soleil
Tags:

In honor of Women’s History Month, C895 is celebrating women who are making an impact in the world of dance music! Listen all month long for featured interviews, music and more from some of the biggest names in dance, celebrating their accomplishments and motivating all to be inspired by these ladies making music and pushing the boundaries! Listen to C895 as we Celebrate Women in Dance Music, and check both here and on our social media to listen to full interviews and more!



0 comments »


Be the first to comment!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Sign up to be a C89.5 Adviser!


Become a member of our exclusive group of C89.5 Advisers who provide us with their opinions and preferences about our station and what matters most about what they hear on the radio. Click here to sign up!

Stranger Things to Do

C89.5 Events Calendar is powered by The Stranger

RSS Feed Twitter Facebook Google+
Pledge Now
PRI
CPB

Amazon Smile & C89.5

When you shop with AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a donation to Washington Public Radio Association / C89.5. Click here to shop at AmazonSmile!

More Posts
 
C89.5 Spring Equinox Bowling Party — Two Days Late! Thu., 22 March
Laser C89.5 @ PacSci Laser Dome :: Wed., 07 March
BenTraxx- “Phunking With My Heart” #C895LiveExclusive