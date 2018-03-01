In honor of Women’s History Month, C895 is celebrating women who are making an impact in the world of dance music! Listen all month long for featured interviews, music and more from some of the biggest names in dance, celebrating their accomplishments and motivating all to be inspired by these ladies making music and pushing the boundaries! Listen to C895 as we Celebrate Women in Dance Music, and check both here and on our social media to listen to full interviews and more!
March 1, 2018
