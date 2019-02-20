Seattle's home for dance
Looking for YOUR favorite Womxn in Dance Music!

Harmony Soleil
February 20, 2019
In honor of Women’s History Month, C895 is celebrating women who are making an impact in the world of dance music!

In 2018, we featured womxn like Kristine W, Anna Lunoe, Fysah, JES, Nadia Ali and MORE! And this year we want to make sure to include your favorite womxn DJs, producers and vocalists on the 2019 roster! Who would you like us to include as a featured interview this year? Comment below or on social media (tag @C895Radio) and we will try to make it happen!

More about C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music…

In honor of Women’s History Month, C89.5 is celebrating women who are making an impact in the world of dance music! Listen all month long for featured interviews, music and more from some of the biggest names in dance, celebrating their accomplishments and motivating all to be inspired by these ladies making music and pushing the boundaries! Listen to C89.5 as we Celebrate Women in Dance Music, and check both here and on our social media to listen to full interviews and more!

Check out a few of last years interviews…HERE!

