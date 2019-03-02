C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – Anna Lunoe!

Kicking off our Celebration of Womxn in Dance Music with @annalunoe! Not only is she an incredible DJ, producer, and mom but…she got her start in community radio! 😍

Hailing from Sydney, Anna Lunoe continuously breaks boundaries as a DJ, radio host, producer, vocalist, and curator in the dance scene. Starting as a radio host on Australia’s FBi community radio, Anna quickly rose to prominence on the airwaves with her track selections and charismatic presence. She soon emerged as one of the best DJ’s amidst Australia’s bourgeoning dance scene. After dominating the festivals, airwaves, and clubs of Australia, in 2012 Anna made the move to Los Angeles to continue to build her career.

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!