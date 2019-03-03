C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – Kimberly Davis!

We are on day two of our celebration of womxn making an impact in the world of dance music! Today we are showing some 💓to Kimberly Davis! She took the time to talk about leading the iconic band CHIC, her experience in the music industry and more!

Brooklyn native Kimberly Davis, only child to Carol Jean Davis, is embracing her family heritage. In fact, it was her late mother – a singer for such elite Motown creatives as Smokey Robinson – who introduced the little girl to music. Even her father was a musician, thanks to his trusty saxophone. Kimberly’s home was the perfect garden in which to grow a giant talent.

In her own words: “I’ve been singing since I could talk. Growing up in a musical household, you can’t help but love and appreciate all types of music.” She eagerly got involved in anything and everything musical, from elementary school to her attendance at the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music and the Arts. So the school that inspired the movie, ”Fame”, nurtured Kimberly’s unmistakable talent as well.

From her work on soundtracks and jingles, and with her background of singing and touring, Kimberly kept turning her dreams into reality with full force! Right out of the gate, her first single –- “Get Up” from D1 Music –- reached #12 on the Billboard Dance Club Charts. Her next single, “Twist of Love”, built on that first success. It was played by over 200 radio stations, debuting at #41 on Billboard’s Hot Club Play Charts. After just a few weeks, it had skyrocketed up to #9 where it remained for four weeks more.

Kimberly Davis is now lead singer for the famous disco band, “CHIC” featuring Nile Rodgers. Today she glows under that spotlight throughout the world in performances-by-invitation. Across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the UK and even “down under,” audiences on every continent respond to Kimberly’s exceptional vocal prowess. Across every culture, people can feel the heart, soul and passion she always infuses into her music.

Kimberly is striving to create a legacy that will forever honor her music and voice as the once little girl who sang her face off every chance she got, and who was always humble but stayed fierce. She wants her fans to feel nothing but euphoria when they hear her sing … because there’s nothing like a dance floor to help everyone forget the drama of daily life. Kimberly’s journey has been rewarding, but her pursuit of more growth continues unquenched. Up next? “More and more music,” she says. “I’ve sung since I could talk. I’m not stopping anytime soon!”