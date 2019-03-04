C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music – Carly Wilford!

Going international as we Celebrate Womxn in Dance Music! Carly Wilford is a DJ, radio personality, A&R and creator of the SISTER Collective. She talks about how she got her start in community radio (in a hospital!) and the challenges she has faced in her career and how we come together to overcome inequalities in the world of dance music and beyond!

Pioneering brand new tastemaker radio platform SISTER, Carly Wilford has become a trusted voice for the underground. A groundbreaking Presenter & DJ, she takes the artists she believes in and broadcasts their music to the world. Strongly connecting both the US and UK music scenes, her roots within the UK scene have helped to bring through so many of the artists on today’s airwaves.

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!