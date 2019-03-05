C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – FYSAH!

Bringing some big local talent today as #C895CelebratesWomxn in dance music, with Fysah! The local electronic soul artist sat down with us to talk about how she got into dance music, why it is her passion and how music can inspire any and everyone!

Fysah is an American born electronic Soul artist from Seattle WA. She began her career in electronic music in 2017 with the release of her debut EP “Another Life”. Another life was an instant success and was placed in rotation on over 85 independent radio stations in the US and Canada. Her hit Single “Another Life” was listed on Seattle’s Hot 100 for c89.5fm and was also given the honor of being added to the Seattle Play Back Collection in 2017 and continues to gain momentum. Visit www.fysah.com for more info, music samples and more.

