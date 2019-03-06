C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music – Kendra Erika!

Continuing our celebration of womxn in dance music, we talk with vocalist and song writer Kendra Erika talks about her creative process, how she got into dance music and her amazing advise for future musicians who want to get into the world of dance music! Check it out and take notes 👀

Kendra Erika is a #1 Billboard Recording Artist/Songwriter from Boca Raton, Florida. She has achieved 3 Top Ten songs on the Billboard Chart in less than two years. Kendra’s Deep House/Pop recording style developed from the eclectic vibes of her surrounding musical culture and community. Focused on being truthful to her core artistry and authentic to whom she is, Kendra brings a dynamic cinematic experience to everything she produces. Trained in classical and jazz, she draws inspiration from artists like Lana Del Rey, Solange, Ellie Goulding, London Grammar, and Laura Branigan. Her most popular club music single to date is “Self Control,” which claimed the top spot on the Billboard Dance Chart in January of 2019. To learn more about Kendra Erika, visit KendraErika.com

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!