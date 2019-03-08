C895 Celebrates Womxn In Dance Music – Nadia Ali

In honor of Women’s History Month we are Celebrating Womxn In Dance Music! We are so excited to include one of the most iconic voices in dance, Nadia Ali! Check it out below as she talks about her future plans and why she loves dance music! Look for more exclusive interviews with some of the most talent ladies here and on the air!

Grammy-nominated, IDMA-awarded vocalist and songwriter Nadia Ali gained worldwide recognition as the front woman of “iiO” with the acclaimed 2001 hit, “Rapture”. Quickly leaping to #2 on the UK Singles chart, “Rapture” would propel Nadia into the spotlight and foreshadow her imminent success. Described by MTV as one of the “enduring empresses” of electronic dance music, Ali’s mastery of captivating vocals in combination with upbeat dance music has attracted a massive international following. Nadia has worked with an endless list of the finest DJs and producers, including Armin Van Buuren, Avicii, Afrojack, Hardwell, Alesso, Morgan Page, Gareth Emery, Sander Van Doorn, Sultan & Ned Shepard, Thomas Gold, Cedric Gervais, Cazzette, Arty, Sydney Samson, Starkillers, BT, EDX, Alex Kenji, Serge Devant, Dyro, Dannic, Schiller, and TyDi.

