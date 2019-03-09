C895 Celebrate Womxn in Dance Music – Emily Kavanaugh from Night Club

We are very excited to add Emily from the band, Night Club to our Celebration of Womxn in Dance music! Check our our full interview with Emily, she chats about being an independent artist in 2019, the control she has over her art and gives some incredible advice about owning your voice and creative vision!

Night Club is a dark electronic music duo from Los Angeles, CA that features Emily Kavanaugh and MarkBrooks.

Formed in 2012, Brooks and Kavanaugh’s music has appeared in numerous television shows. The band also wrote all the music for the Comedy Central show “Moonbeam City” featuring Rob Lowe.



