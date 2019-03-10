C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – JES

Not only is JES an incredible singer and song writer, but she also has her own record label Intonenation Records! We had a chance to talk to the iconic artist last spring about her label, her creative process and so much more! Listen and get inspired!

Born and bred in Manhattan, JES knew from an early age that music would be her chosen path. During her early years, she honed her craft working with many of New York’s top producers. However, this award-winning singer, songwriter, DJ, producer and label owner wouldn’t find the door to her success until she relocated to Los Angeles. JES immersed herself in a new world of music that grew out of a diverse underground scene spreading across the US. As a singer and songwriter, she would go on to front some of the most influential songs in the dance music during an era of the mid-2000’s that was transitioning out of the clubs and into the charts.

A solo career beckoned with the release of the 2007’s artist album Disconnect. It generated three Billboard top 20 hits including “Imagination” which reached #1 and stayed on the chart for 45 weeks. JES toured extensively with Tiesto on his groundbreaking “Elements Of Life” tour and collaborated on the accompanying album. “Disconnect” was followed by 2008’s “Into The Dawn,” which featured chill out remixes of some of JES’ most popular works. JES performed at the Beijing Olympics for Coca Cola’s WE8 artist program and was featured on her own specially designed bottle. 2010 saw the release of her next full-length artist album High Glow, which spawned the radio hit “Awaken”. Her innovative 2011 continuous mix album Unleash The Beat Vol.1 (the first of a now popular series) lead the way to a one hour weekly radio mix show of the same name which is syndicated worldwide. Collaborations with the world’s leading DJ’s have generated a steady stream of hit tracks and remixes with Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Cosmic Gate, BT, Ferry Corsten, Paul Oakenfold and ATB. JES had received two Grammy nominations and numerous songwriting awards. In 2015 JES launched her own music label called Intonenation Records. The debut release Hold On, enjoyed immediate support from some of the biggest names in EDM and went on to win her a third Grammy nomination.