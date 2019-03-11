C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – Lexie Liu

As we continue to celebrate womxn in dance music we welcome Lexie Liu to our 2019 roster! A singer, songwriter and mind blowing rapper, Lexie talks about her new EP “2030”, her inspirations, how she blends eastern and western culture (& language!) into her music and much more! Check out our her full interview is up below! #C895CelebratesWomxn!

Lexie Liu is a Chinese singer, rapper and songwriter. In 2015, she participated in K-pop Star 5, a South Korean reality TV competition series where three entertainment agencies hold a worldwide audition to find potential K-Pop stars, and came in fourth place. In July 2018, she participated in The Rap of China and won fourth place. In November, she released her new song Sleep Away. In February 2019, Liu released her deput EP 2030 in the United States with eight singles including Outta Time featuring Killy, Love and Run, Hat Trick, and Nada

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!