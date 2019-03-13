C895 Celebrates Womxn in Dance Music – Miss Min.D

As we continue to Celebrate Womxn in Dance Music, are excited and honored to feature a true legend of the Seattle music scene, Miss Min.D! We sat down in the studio with the busy DJ, producer and promoter to talk about her incredible career, how she came to be one of the defining voices in the Seattle scene, what she is currently working on (including getting even more into music production!) and so much more! Min.D also talks about her vision and passion for creating truly safe spaces for everyone. She goes in depth to discuss steps promoters, DJs and club goers can take in order to learn more more about consent, safety and inclusivity and how they can become a part of this positive change! If you’d like to find out more about the training course Min.D recommends you can check it out at Invest Attention and listen to her entire interview below!

Co-founding of production companies such as Skunky Beats, DJ4NORML and most recently Fraktured, in the greater Seattle area, Miss Min.D has over 14 years of throwing shows and jamming beats! She has ranged from UK Hard House, Electro House, Disco swing house, Booty Breaks and most recently Liquid Drum and Bass. Playing with many names such as DJ Dan, Krafty Kuts, Left/Right and Donald Glaude she has held several residencies at local hot spots around Seattle such as Last Super Club, Club Contour and Noc Noc. Her current love for breaks has found her current residency at Fraktured Sundays at Kremwerk. Her style and energy behind the decks is a force to be reckoned with and will never disappoint! With great track selection and energy through the roof, she hopes to make that booty clap and you drop it down low on the dance floor! Hope you’re ready to dance!

Happy Women’s History Month! For the entire month of March, we are Celebrating Womxn in Dance Music with on air interviews, blog posts, mixes and MORE from some of the most influential womxn in the industry! Help us celebrate using #C895CelebratesWomxn!