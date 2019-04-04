Save The Wave Playlist (4.4.19)

7am

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)

New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)

Bananarama – Venus

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)

Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)

8am

Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)

Men Without Hats – Safety Dance

Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun (Culture Shock Remix)

Alphaville – Big In Japan (Culture Mix)

Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu (Gates Of Heaven Remix)

Nina Hagen – New York, N.Y. (NY Transformer Mix)

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12”)

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines

Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)

Ian McCulloch – Faith & Healing (Carpenters Son’s Mix)

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

Gary Numan – Cars (‘93 Sprint)

Katrina And The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

