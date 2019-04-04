Save The Wave Playlist (4.4.19)

7am
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)
Bananarama – Venus
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)
8am
Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun (Culture Shock Remix)
Alphaville – Big In Japan (Culture Mix)
Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu (Gates Of Heaven Remix)
Nina Hagen – New York, N.Y. (NY Transformer Mix)
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12”)
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle (Edge Remix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)
Ian McCulloch – Faith & Healing (Carpenters Son’s Mix)
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
Gary Numan – Cars (‘93 Sprint)
Katrina And The Waves – Walking On Sunshine
