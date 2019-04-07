How Cafe Chill happens every week + playlist

Click here for a close-up of how Cafe Chill happens every week

Thank you for catching the latest transmission of Cafe Chill. We begin our transmission at 6AM in the Pacific Time Zone, and end at 6AM in the New Zealand Time Zone tomorrow, which is now.

This week on Cafe Chill, we chatted about and played tracks from Bad Snacks, Shatter Hands, Moshun, Handycat and more over a foggy tea latte.

Please compare our list to the list you transcribed at your listening station. If the two lists match, you were indeed tuned into our transmission to the Pacific Northwest Region on the 3 Meter Band (between 89400 kHz and 89600 kHz).

6 AM Pacific Time

Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Frameworks – Kings

Beacon – Escapements

Invention – Sprxng

Kody Kurth – Absent

Iamforest – Relics

Panta Rhei & Gizmo Varillas – Supreme (ft. Sitkah)

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You

Pines – Calling You

Lushloss – Old Oak

Shallou – Fictions

Bitykradne – Downtown

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

7 AM Pacific Time

Monster Rally – Full Sail

Shigeto – Miss u

Achun – Make It Movin’

Room306 – Blue (instrumental)

Home – Tides

Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)

Balam Acab – Oh, Why

The Faded – Uncertainties

Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Bonobo – Figures

Coubo – We’ve Lost It All

Freud – Cuban Episode

Crem’e – Keep On

8 AM Pacific Time

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Florida Skyline – Nate’s Hair

Custodian – Her

Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Beta Betamax – New Saturday

Chrome Sparks – Wings

Ark Patrol – That Dark Abyss

Handycat – White Lodge

Shatter Hands – Singlespeed

Mvnners – Crush

Packed Rich – Crane

Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

9 PM India Standard Time minus 30 minutes

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Lifeformed – Cider Time

Blackbird Blackbird & AViDD – Bodies

Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer

Cln – Satisfy (feat. Lou Millar)

Florida Skyline – U Made Me Forget

URBVN – People Talk

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone

Richard Alfaro – Inside

Rewind Back – Dance In the Night

C418 – Tingle

IHF – Bloom

Fort Romeau – Folle

Uppermost – Hope