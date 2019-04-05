Moving into Spring & Bringing Back Your FAVORITES!

As we finally move out of one crazy winter and getting into the warmer weather of spring we have restocked the C895 playlist with some of the biggest songs from the last five years! Guaranteed to make your spring all the better!

Listen for tracks like Robin Schulz “Headlights”, Alex Adair “Make Me Feeling Better” and Major Lazer “Lean On” represent from 2015 while the R3HAB remix of Rihanna “Work”, Rain Man “Bring Back The Summer” and Zara Larsson feat. MNEK “Never Forget You” will take you back to 2016! We also flash back to 2017 with Lady Gaga’s “The Cure”, Marshmello collaborating with Ookay for “Chasing Colors” and so much more!

As you listen to Seattle’s Home for Dance through out the day, see if you can pick out other fall favorites from years past!

Are there any spring jams you’d like to hear? Tweet us @C895Radio or leave a comment here!