Join us tomorrow, 4/10 for the world premiere of the newest song from icon and much missed legend, Avicii. The new collaboration with “Wake Me Up” vocalist Aloe Blacc, will drop for the very first time tomorrow and we are honored to be among the first station in the world to play this much anticipated track!

Listen all day Wednesday for your chance to hear “SOS” FIRST on Seattle’s Home for Dance, C895!