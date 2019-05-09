Save The Wave Playlist (5.9.19)

7am
U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Double – Captain of Her Heart (Hot Tracks)
Depeche Mode – Love, in itself
Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love (Pop Mix)
Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Razormaid Version)
P.Machinery – Propaganda
Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
ABC – Look of Love
Duran Duran – All She Want Is (US Master Mix)
Fun Boy Three – Our Lips Are Sealed
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind (Edge Remix)
Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Kajagoogoo – Too Shy
8am
Dead or Alive – That’s The Way (I Like It)
Simple Minds – Promised You A Miracle
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
Cabaret Voltaire – Don’t Argue
Queen & David Bowie – Under Pressure
Duran Duran – Union Of The Snake (The Monkey Mix)
The Fixx – Saved By Zero
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (US Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – In The Night
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon
Information Society – Think (Virtual Reality Edit)
Boxcar – Freemason
Mel & Kim – Respectable
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Yello – I Love You (Remix)
Oingo Boingo – Weird Science
9am (BONUS HOUR)
The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way
EMF – Unbelievable (The Boot Lane Mix)
Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!
Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
The Cure – Why Can’t I Be You (Edge Remix)
The Smiths – This Charming Man (Retro Shock Remix)
Bow Wow Wow – I Want Candy
Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (F82 Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Change of Heart
Depeche Mode – Everything Counts
??? – ???
Level 42 – Lessons In Love (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
Animotion – I Engineer (12” Remix)
New Order – True Faith
Nitzer EBB – Join In The Chant (Burn!)
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (Nineteen Eighty-Four)
