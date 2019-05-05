Programme and cast list from Cafe Chill

In this week’s leaflet outlining the parts of the Cafe Chill radio show scheduled to have taken place, principal performers listed include Sundrenched, Livision and Gold Panda. If you missed it, we’ll also be traversing the streets with a gentle beating drum while announcing upcoming artists. Please, no throwing oranges at the drummer; listen on your local C89.5 transmission facility instead.

Included also is an exclusive interview with URBVN.

Hosted by Seth, the leaflet reads as follows:

6AM Programme

Monster Rally – Full Sail

Ark Patrol – Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect

Oscuro – Breathe

Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)

Ukiyo – Go (feat. Chymes)

Sitkah – Wise Love

Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)

Ekali – Unfaith

Ikotu – Evermore

Nemea – Back to Me (feat. Lylli)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (Tor Remix)

Twiggy Lashes – Dunes

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)

Beacon – Escapements

Resotone – What Never Was.

7AM Programme

Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ] – Youknowme

Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met

P4Nther – 95

Ukiyo – Look Up

Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)

Lanks – Hold Me Closer

Kyli – Sushi

OMI5 – Night Life

Jameson Hodge – Crazy

Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)

Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)

Ark Patrol – Fiend

Birocratic – Extra Fresh

Flamingosis – Airplane Mode

IG88 – Wayside (feat. Jpm)

Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff

Home – Come Back Down

8AM Programme

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Laflamme – Crystal Sky

Invention – Landrace

Livision – Mechanical Garden

Uinta – Taw

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

PVLMS – Phases

Resotone – Never the Same

Pacifix – Your Eyes

Frameworks – Kings

Saib – Spring Waltz

Monster Rally – Orchids

Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)

Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)

Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes

9AM Programme

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

LaFlamme & Jay Cliffen – Grand Oddyssey

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer

Mvnners – Soft Drive

Limes – Heyo

Altitude. – Options

Cvd – Feeling Lotus

Oatmello – Hot Boxed

Barrett Marshall – Back to You (feat. Sitkah)

P4Nther – Temporary

Mt Marcy – Heaven

URBVN conversation over tea @ 9:40AM

URBVN – Coming Home (Rebuild)

URBVN – Speak Like A Child

URBVN – L.A.X. (feat. DJ Tes)

URBVN – Moving Foward (feat. Charlene Joan)

URBVN – Coffeeshop Conversations (feat. BBY G & DJ Tes)

URBVN – People Talk