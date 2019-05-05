MusicPlaylistsRichard J Dalton's BlogSpecialty Shows

Programme and cast list from Cafe Chill

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
May 5, 2019
In this week’s leaflet outlining the parts of the Cafe Chill radio show scheduled to have taken place, principal performers listed include Sundrenched, Livision and Gold Panda. If you missed it, we’ll also be traversing the streets with a gentle beating drum while announcing upcoming artists. Please, no throwing oranges at the drummer; listen on your local C89.5 transmission facility instead.

Included also is an exclusive interview with URBVN.

Hosted by Seth, the leaflet reads as follows:

6AM Programme

Monster Rally – Full Sail
Ark Patrol – Sorrow Doesn’t Resurrect
Oscuro – Breathe
Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)
Ukiyo – Go (feat. Chymes)
Sitkah – Wise Love
Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)
Ekali – Unfaith
Ikotu – Evermore
Nemea – Back to Me (feat. Lylli)
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (Tor Remix)
Twiggy Lashes – Dunes
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)
Beacon – Escapements
Resotone – What Never Was.

7AM Programme

Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ] – Youknowme
Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
P4Nther – 95
Ukiyo – Look Up
Soosh – Always (Shigeto Remix)
Lanks – Hold Me Closer
Kyli – Sushi
OMI5 – Night Life
Jameson Hodge – Crazy
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Birocratic – Extra Fresh
Flamingosis – Airplane Mode
IG88 – Wayside (feat. Jpm)
Koresma, Feverkin & Sendai Mike – Bluff
Home – Come Back Down

8AM Programme

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Laflamme – Crystal Sky
Invention – Landrace
Livision – Mechanical Garden
Uinta – Taw
Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
PVLMS – Phases
Resotone – Never the Same
Pacifix – Your Eyes
Frameworks – Kings
Saib – Spring Waltz
Monster Rally – Orchids
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes

9AM Programme

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
LaFlamme & Jay Cliffen – Grand Oddyssey
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer
Home – Come Back Down
Mvnners – Soft Drive
Limes – Heyo
Altitude. – Options
Cvd – Feeling Lotus
Oatmello – Hot Boxed
Barrett Marshall – Back to You (feat. Sitkah)
P4Nther – Temporary
Mt Marcy – Heaven

URBVN conversation over tea @ 9:40AM

URBVN – Coming Home (Rebuild)
URBVN – Speak Like A Child
URBVN – L.A.X. (feat. DJ Tes)
URBVN – Moving Foward (feat. Charlene Joan)
URBVN – Coffeeshop Conversations (feat. BBY G & DJ Tes)
URBVN – People Talk

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

