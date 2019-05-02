Save The Wave Playlist (5.2.19)

7am
After The Fire – Der Kommissar
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys Remix)
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property (Razormaid Mix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Remix)
Tears For Fears – Change
I Start Counting – Lose Him
New Order – Perfect Kiss
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix)
Talking Heads – And She Was
8am
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon
Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)
Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox
EDN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name (Hot Tracks)
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
Xymox – Obsession
Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix
Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Remix)
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance (Combination Mix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)
Lick the Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Remix)
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Cube – Love’s Taboo
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Remix)
Yazoo – Situation (‘88)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Big Pig – Breakway
JWB – Never Again
The La’s – There She Goes (Select Remix)
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
Depeche Mode – Fools
Midge Ure – If I Was
Book Of Love = Boy
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Select Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
Erasure – Chains Of Love
NewOrder-Bizarre Love Triangle(Strobe Mix)
