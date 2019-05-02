Save The Wave Playlist (5.2.19)

7am

After The Fire – Der Kommissar

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys Remix)

Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property (Razormaid Mix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Remix)

Tears For Fears – Change

I Start Counting – Lose Him

New Order – Perfect Kiss

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)

Scandal ft. Patty Smyth – The Warrior (Ultimix)

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix)

Talking Heads – And She Was

8am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon

Dead or Alive – Brand New Lover (Hot Tracks)

Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox

EDN OZN – AEIOU Sometimes Y (Edge Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name (Hot Tracks)

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

Xymox – Obsession

Peter Godwin – Images of Heaven

Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix

Stacey Q – Two of Hearts (Select Remix)

Depeche Mode – Get The Balance (Combination Mix)

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)

Lick the Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Remix)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Cube – Love’s Taboo

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Remix)

Yazoo – Situation (‘88)

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

Big Pig – Breakway

JWB – Never Again

The La’s – There She Goes (Select Remix)

OMD – Talking Loud And Clear

Depeche Mode – Fools

Midge Ure – If I Was

Book Of Love = Boy

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Select Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

Erasure – Chains Of Love

NewOrder-Bizarre Love Triangle(Strobe Mix)

