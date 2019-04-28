Considering Cafe Chill’s cumulative insertion loss with playlist replacement

Seth is making the final adjustments on the latest Cafe Chill broadcast. We’re taking the scenic route, off the heavily traveled trail with artists like Aonian, Petite Douceur, Aurescence and Cloudchord.
6AM Hour
Monster Rally – Full Sail
Tycho – Epigram
Giraffage – Girl
Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Lushloss – Old Oak
Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Space Ghost – Color Waves
Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)
Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Yu-Utsu – Moon
Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola
Insightful – Without
Emancipator – Pancakes
Geotic – Actually Smiling
7AM Hour
Monster Rally Full Sail
Frythm – Mariposa
Coubo – Woods
Emancipator – Goodness
Tydes – Atlas
Jinsang – eyes
Birocratic – Matlack
Sufjan Stevens – Futile Devices (Shigeto Remix)
Frameworks – Titles
Aurescence – Mystic Escape
BABEL. – Tell Me
Sitkah – Wise Love
Native – Youth
Coubo – We’ve Lost It All
Feverkin – Sinking (feat. Nori)
IG88 – Negative Space
8AM Hour
Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois
Jinsang – Night Breeze
Akay – Iroh
Aonian – Woven
Emancipator – All in Here
Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Aurescence – Mystic Escape
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic
URBVN – People Talk
Cloudchord – Octave Memory
9AM Hour
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
SwuM – Fuji.
Cosmic Quest & Smokestacks – Misuse (ft. Virginia Palms)
Native – Youth
Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
il:lo – Vega
Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)
Marley Carroll – After Ours
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
Yumi And The Weather – Well Aware
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Ventla – daini denden
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)
Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim
