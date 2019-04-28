Considering Cafe Chill’s cumulative insertion loss with playlist replacement

Seth is making the final adjustments on the latest Cafe Chill broadcast. We’re taking the scenic route, off the heavily traveled trail with artists like Aonian, Petite Douceur, Aurescence and Cloudchord.

6AM Hour

Monster Rally – Full Sail

Tycho – Epigram

Giraffage – Girl

Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Lushloss – Old Oak

Shigeto – Huron River Drive

Space Ghost – Color Waves

Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)

Chrome Sparks – Sugar

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Yu-Utsu – Moon

Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola

Insightful – Without

Emancipator – Pancakes

Geotic – Actually Smiling

7AM Hour

Monster Rally Full Sail

Frythm – Mariposa

Coubo – Woods

Emancipator – Goodness

Tydes – Atlas

Jinsang – eyes

Birocratic – Matlack

Sufjan Stevens – Futile Devices (Shigeto Remix)

Frameworks – Titles

Aurescence – Mystic Escape

BABEL. – Tell Me

Sitkah – Wise Love

Native – Youth

Coubo – We’ve Lost It All

Feverkin – Sinking (feat. Nori)

IG88 – Negative Space

8AM Hour

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Ian Ewing – Craft Draft Brewski Bois

Jinsang – Night Breeze

Akay – Iroh

Aonian – Woven

Emancipator – All in Here

Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Aurescence – Mystic Escape

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Moon Boots – The Life Aquatic

URBVN – People Talk

Cloudchord – Octave Memory

9AM Hour

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

SwuM – Fuji.

Cosmic Quest & Smokestacks – Misuse (ft. Virginia Palms)

Native – Youth

Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)

Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)

il:lo – Vega

Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)

Marley Carroll – After Ours

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Yumi And The Weather – Well Aware

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Ventla – daini denden

Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)

Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim

Thanks to everyone that helped Cafe Chill raise a record amount last Sunday!