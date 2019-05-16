Featured

C895 Anthems Holiday Weekend!

Harmony Soleil
May 16, 2019
Join C895 this Memorial Day Weekend, May 24th-27th, for three HUGE days filled with the biggest dance songs in history! The entire weekend will be filled with hour long curated lists from your favorite C895 personalities and DJs, plus hand picked listener favorites! It is the perfect way to spend your long weekend!

Post your favorite dance anthems of the last twenty years right here or you can use #C895Anthems across social media and then make sure listen on May 24th-27th for your favorite tracks!

We are kicking off C895 Anthems Holiday Weekend Friday, May 24th and rolling through #FullGroove on Monday night! Get hyped, spread the word and make sure to listen all Memorial Day Weekend for our first all anthems weekend!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

