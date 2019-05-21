Featured

How Do You Prepare For the C895 Anthems Holiday Weekend?

Harmony Soleil
May 21, 2019
This Memorial Day Weekend we are kicking off our very first C895 Anthems Holiday Weekend! It will be three days jam packed with the biggest dance songs in history with curated lists from your favorite C895 DJs, On-Air personalities and a listener powered hour! But three days filled with the biggest songs in the history of dance music can be a lot to handle, and we want to make sure you are prepared accordingly!

Make sure to keep your radio locked on to C895 all weekend to hear all the curated hours or make sure to bookmark our on air player here. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play C895 Radio”! Hear a throw back you forgot about or suddenly have a memory resurface as soon as you heard a song? Let us know! Tweet or post along with the show using #C895Anthems! And don’t forget to stay hydrated and listen to C895 Anthems every week day at 11am!

